- In the peak of summer in Michigan, the high temperatures plus the humidity makes it feel like triple digits.

One of the best things you can do to regulate your temperature is watch what you eat. The big 3 Do's are a little surprising: jalapeno peppers, spinach and melons.

Let's start with the most unlikely food choice, the hot and spicy. But it will help your body feel cool and calm. Spicy foods warm you up forcing your body to kick in the cooling process.

"With spicy food, thermogensis happens, and then your body wants to cool down," explains Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan.

She says melon is always a good choice because it's filled with water to hydrate you, and is also easily digested. Spinach is the same story.

So what food should you avoid eating during a heatwave? Meat!

It's hard for your body to digest, which raises the body temperature.

Also on the list of what to avoid is surprisingly icy beverages or frozen treats.

"When you have cold food or drink it brings body temp up to warm your body," Derocha says.

And mango is a no go. This tropical fruit is also on the list of foods to avoid because it's actually a natural diuretic, which means mangos help your body lose fluids.

Kicking back a cold one may sound nice but you want to avoid drinking a lot of alcohol, too, because it's a diuretic and can dehydrate you.