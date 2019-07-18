< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Jalapeno peppers, spinach and melons can help stave of dehydration

Posted Jul 18 2019 05:56PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 18 2019 05:48PM EDT 18 2019 05:48PM Posted Jul 18 2019 05:56PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 18 2019 05:48PM EDT </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418974246" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - In the peak of summer in Michigan, the high temperatures plus the humidity makes it feel like triple digits. </p><p>One of the best things you can do to regulate your temperature is watch what you eat. The big 3 Do's are a little surprising: jalapeno peppers, spinach and melons. </p><p>Let's start with the most unlikely food choice, the hot and spicy. But it will help your body feel cool and calm. Spicy foods warm you up forcing your body to kick in the cooling process. </p><p>"With spicy food, thermogensis happens, and then your body wants to cool down," explains Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan.</p><p>She says melon is always a good choice because it's filled with water to hydrate you, and is also easily digested. Spinach is the same story. </p><p>So what food should you avoid eating during a heatwave? Meat! </p><p>It's hard for your body to digest, which raises the body temperature.</p><p>Also on the list of what to avoid is surprisingly icy beverages or frozen treats. </p><p>"When you have cold food or drink it brings body temp up to warm your body," Derocha says.</p><p>And mango is a no go. Right: Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon. (Photos courtesy of NASA)" title="Takeoff and Aldrin Banner_1563409595399.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)" title="getty_socialmediafile_071619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/John%20Paul%20Stevens_1563323970026.jpg_7527488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens testifies before the Senate Committee on Campaign Finance on Capitol Hill April 30, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)" title="487457963_1563323970026-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/woman-warns-of-rare-condition-after-little-sister-has-seizure-like-reaction-to-hair-curling"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Hair%20being%20curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg_7526905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A model gets her hair curled. In extremely rare cases, hair grooming can cause seizure-like reactions in children. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)" title="Hair being curled_GETTY_1563311128997.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman warns of rare condition after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div Local

Weather

Mornings

Sports

Community Healthworks

Contests

Money Saver

Job Shop Follow Us FOX 2 News App

FOX 2 Weather App About Us

Contact Us

FOX 2 Jobs

Updated Privacy Policy

Terms of Service

Ad Choices

FCC Public File

EEOC Public File

© Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 