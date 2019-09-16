< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases That's a problem for preventing diseases" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/health/men-like-house-cleaning-more-than-going-to-the-doctor-that-s-a-problem-for-preventing-diseases" addthis:title="Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429066557.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429066557");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429066557_429066182_197336"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429066557_429066182_197336";this.videosJson='[{"id":"429066182","video":"605597","title":"Men%20wait%20too%20long%20to%20get%20their%20annual%20check%20up","caption":"FOX%202%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FMen_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F16%2FMen_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_check_up_605597_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663280123%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DmmqKaBOTw1CJfNzIxNGVXWDseaU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fmen-like-house-cleaning-more-than-going-to-the-doctor-that-s-a-problem-for-preventing-diseases"}},"createDate":"Sep 16 2019 06:15PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429066557_429066182_197336",video:"605597",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%25202%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_check_up_605597_1800.mp4?Expires=1663280123&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=mmqKaBOTw1CJfNzIxNGVXWDseaU",eventLabel:"Men%20wait%20too%20long%20to%20get%20their%20annual%20check%20up-429066182",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/health&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fhealth%2Fmen-like-house-cleaning-more-than-going-to-the-doctor-that-s-a-problem-for-preventing-diseases"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 16 2019 06:17PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 16 2019 06:15PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429066557-429066167" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/09/16/Men_wait_too_long_to_get_their_annual_ch_0_7660493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> (FOX 2) - For many men, cleaning the bathroom, or mowing the lawn, is more appealing than going to the doctor, according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey.

Dr. Ryan Berglund says results show this 'doctor dread' is deeply rooted.

"Almost half of patients reported that they were taught as children that men didn't complain about their health," he says. 

Over 80 percent of men take care of themselves to be there for family and friends, but about two-thirds admit to waiting as long as possible before seeking medical care for symptoms or injuries.

"Many diseases, if they're caught early, are fairly treatable and fairly straightforward to treat. Prostate cancer, which I take care of, if you catch it early, it's a curable disease with very low mortality rates," says Dr. Berglund.

Sixty-five percent of men try to self-diagnose before going to the doctor, and many turn to the Internet, but Dr. Berglund says nothing beats seeing an expert face-to-face.

"When I hear something weird going on in my car, I have no idea what's going on under the hood - I call my mechanic who I trust, who has years of experience taking care of that. And we're talking about a similar kind of concept with seeing your doctor."

Only half of men surveyed consider an annual check-up part of taking care of themselves, but it's often key to maintaining good health.

"We recommend that you establish a relationship with a primary care physician, even as early as your twenties. They can identify genetic risks, predispositions to heart disease, or cancers for instance. An initial screening of blood pressure, perhaps blood lipids and then just establishing that relationship so that if a problem occurs down the road, you have a primary person you can make contact with."

About 60 percent of men who aren't already seeing a doctor regularly said they'd be more likely to do so if it was more convenient.

Here the convenience - the 9th annual MIU Men's Health Event is happening at Ford Field on Saturday, Sept 21. The event has free health screenings valued at more than $2000, including screenings for skin, oral and colon cancers, EKG testing, hearing, dental exams and more. Attendees can also get lunch and free haircuts. More Health Stories

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid thousands of opioid lawsuits
By GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press
Posted Sep 16 2019 12:26PM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 12:43PM EDT

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in the first step in a complex, multibillion-dollar plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits brought against it by state and local governments over the nation's deadly opioid disaster.

The company and members of the Sackler family, which owns it, expressed sympathy but not responsibility.

"Like families across America, we have deep compassion for the victims of the opioid crisis," family members said in a statement, calling the settlement plan a src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin_maker_Purdue_Pharma_files_for__0_7660014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin_maker_Purdue_Pharma_files_for__0_7660014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin_maker_Purdue_Pharma_files_for__0_7660014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin_maker_Purdue_Pharma_files_for__0_7660014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin_maker_Purdue_Pharma_files_for__0_7660014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The company and members of the Sackler family, which owns it, expressed sympathy but not responsibility." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid thousands of opioid lawsuits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">GEOFF MULVIHILL, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in the first step in a complex, multibillion-dollar plan by the maker of OxyContin to settle thousands of lawsuits brought against it by state and local governments over the nation's deadly opioid disaster.</p><p>The company and members of the Sackler family, which owns it, expressed sympathy but not responsibility.</p><p>"Like families across America, we have deep compassion for the victims of the opioid crisis," family members said in a statement, calling the settlement plan a "historic step towards providing critical resources that address a tragic public health situation."

10-year-old Texas girl dies from brain-eating amoeba infection
By FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth
Posted Sep 16 2019 12:24PM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 12:30PM EDT

The 10-year-old Texas girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River has died.

Lily Mae Avant passed away early Monday at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Family members said Lily started feeling sick after swimming in the Brazos River over the Labor Day holiday.

A spinal tap revealed the presence of a rare and often fatal amoeba that is typically found in freshwater bodies. data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/P_GIRL-FIGHTS-BRAIN_EATING-AMOEBA-9P_00.00.33.16_1568650983187_7659928_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/P_GIRL-FIGHTS-BRAIN_EATING-AMOEBA-9P_00.00.33.16_1568650983187_7659928_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/P_GIRL-FIGHTS-BRAIN_EATING-AMOEBA-9P_00.00.33.16_1568650983187_7659928_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/P_GIRL-FIGHTS-BRAIN_EATING-AMOEBA-9P_00.00.33.16_1568650983187_7659928_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10-year-old Texas girl dies from brain-eating amoeba infection</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 10-year-old Texas girl who contracted a brain-eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River has died.</p><p>Lily Mae Avant passed away early Monday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. Family members said Lily started feeling sick after swimming in the Brazos River over the Labor Day holiday.</p><p>A spinal tap revealed the presence of a rare and often fatal amoeba that is typically found in freshwater bodies. It enters through the nose and attacks the brain, doctors said.

Girl, 3, dies of rare cancer after doctors diagnosed her with constipation
Posted Sep 16 2019 11:33AM EDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 02:16PM EDT

RAYLEIGH, England - (FOX NEWS) -- A United Kingdom mother who claims doctors wrote off her 3-year-old daughter's stomach pains as constipation says the young girl died just days after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

In June, Aoife Flanagan, of Rayleigh, began to complain of stomach pains as well as pain in other areas of her body, her mother, Eilish Flanagan, told Essex Live. ( Aoife&#39;s Bubbles/GoFundMe )" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Girl, 3, dies of rare cancer after doctors diagnosed her with constipation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>RAYLEIGH, England - (FOX NEWS) -- A United Kingdom mother who claims doctors wrote off her 3-year-old daughter’s stomach pains as constipation says the young girl died just days after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.</p><p>In June, Aoife Flanagan, of Rayleigh, began to complain of stomach pains as well as pain in other areas of her body, her mother, Eilish Flanagan, told Essex Live. Concerned, Flanagan took her daughter to the doctor multiple times — but claims she was told each time Aoife's condition was caused by constipation.

"I took her to see the GP or a consultant doctor 11 times in three weeks. She'd been in and out of the hospital with different infections and problems but they kept telling us she had common child constipation," she said. Road rage incidents like this have been on the rise recently. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" title="RoadRage__Banner__Getty_1568419526719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road rage fatalities increased 500 percent over 10 years and they're still on the rise, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moviepass-will-shut-down-services-on-sept-14"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/13/getty_moviepassphoneimage_091319_1568420993164_7657279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="MoviePass is shown on a mobile phone screen in a file photo. 