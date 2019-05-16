< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stepping on the scale can be scary. But we can't ignore the number it shows 16 2019 05:50PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-407345481"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 05:50PM EDT<span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407345481" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - Doctors tell us we need to know our numbers, and one of those numbers is how much we weigh. But what if you just can't bring yourself to step on that scale? </p><p>It's not uncommon to feel anxiety about stepping on the scale, whether you're at home or at the doctor's office. It can lead to frustration, anger and resentment - but we can't ignore that number. </p><p>Dr. Leslie Heinberg of Cleveland Clinic says it's important to always know how much you weigh, but to also keep in mind that the trusted scale isn't always telling the whole story. </p><p>"The scale is a horrible barometer of behavior change. You can do everything right today; you can exercise, you can have a great diet that really would make any dietitian thrilled, but then you get on the scale and you're up two pounds," she says. </p><p>So what gives?</p><p>The doctor says for any of us, when it comes to weighing in, even for people within a normal weight range, the average fluctuation is about five pounds. She says weight fluctuation can be a result of factors such as hormones, fluid retention, or even constipation. </p><p>Writing your weight down can help you follow trends over time. If you notice your weight is consistently up after days or weeks, then you probably have gained a few pounds. But obsessively weighing yourself, or checking your body fat every day will likely make you miserable.</p><p>But you shouldn't bypass the scale all together, because when you catch upward trends before your clothes don't fit, it's easier to make corrections.</p><p>"Getting over a little bit of that anxiety - your weight is what it is, whether you're measuring it or not - but you having that information is going to allow you to make the small tweaks to your lifestyle to continue on what your goals are," Dr. Heinberg says.</p><p>She recommends picking two days a week to weigh in and be consistent. More Health Stories Researchers develop smartphone app to detect ear infections at home By Associated Press
Posted May 15 2019 09:40PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 10:03AM EDT

Researchers have created a way for a smartphone to "hear" a warning sign of ear infections — fluid buildup behind the eardrum.

If it pans out, parents might one day check their tots' ears at home simply using a phone app and "stuff you have around the house — paper, tape and scissors," said one of the lead researchers, Dr. Sharat Raju of the University of Washington.

Ear infections are one of the most common reasons for pediatrician visits. Even if there's no infection, fluid that builds up in the middle ear still can be painful and sometimes can muffle hearing enough to affect speech development. Recognizing signs of a stroke when every second counts

By Deena Centofanti
Posted May 15 2019 06:36PM EDT

Two famous men in entertainment both died in their early 50s after suffering a stroke - actor Luke Perry and acclaimed director John Singleton. Many said they were too young to have a stroke, but doctors say, that's just not true.

Keith Tatum was in his 40s, a US Marine Corp veteran, a husband and father of three. But three years ago, he suffered a stroke.

"Not enough rest, overweight, not exercising," he said. FDA recalls certain tattoo inks for bacterial contamination

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 15 2019 03:27PM EDT
Updated May 16 2019 07:47AM EDT

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for certain tattoo inks because they are contaminated with bacteria.

The recall warns consumers, tattoo artists and retailers to not use six different inks from several manufacturers, since tests determined they were contaminated with "bacteria harmful to human health."

"Tattoo inks contaminated with microorganisms can cause infections and lead to serious health injuries when injected into the skin during a tattooing procedure since there is an increased risk of infection any time the skin barrier is broken," the FDA said in a news release. 