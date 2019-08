- It looks like a Whopper and may even smell like a Whopper - but there's no beef.

Earlier this month, Burger King announced it will begin selling the plant-based Impossible Whopper nationwide after a successful test run in seven markets. So can a patty made from plants taste as good? And is it really good for you?

So first off, you're probably wondering what's in the "meat." It's made up of water, soy-protein, coconut oil and sunflower oil.

Beef contains animal protein, which studies have shown can increase your risk of diabetes, heart disease, even dying early. But the plant-based protein in these burgers could actually lower your risk of those same diseases.

"If you look at it that way, of course, a plant-based burger is going to be healthier than a regular burger, even with the same calories, fat and protein. But, if you ask the question, are these health foods? No. These products are processed, and you're always going to be better off just having whole ingredients that aren't processed. You avoid the sodium, you avoid the additives, the fillers," says Dr. Sharon Bergquist, an internist at Emory University Hospital.

So how does it taste?

We tried it on The Nine and we all pretty impressed. A true hamburger lover might say it's not exactly the same, but we found it to be close.

The Impossible Burger, which is sold now at many different restaurants, will get its main competition from another plant-based burger, Beyond Burger.

"The primary ingredient is protein, and that's what differentiates the two. Beyond Burger is pea protein; the Impossible Burger uses a soy protein," Dr. Bergquist says.

These burgers are nutritionally similar to ground beef when it comes to protein, fat and calories.

"But if you broke it down by the type of fat and the type of protein, that's where you see the difference," Dr. Bergquist says.

So the health benefits can be debated, but what's not debated is that plant-based burgers are much better for the environment. They help cut way down on water and land usage, and use fewer emissions and less pollution - which is why this is likely going to be just the beginning of plants turning into meat.

Other restaurants are rolling out their versions of plant-based meat products, including Subway who's partnered now with Beyond Meat for a meatless meatball sub.

Keep in mind, though, that some of these products may be cooked in the same space as beef or chicken. So if you're vegan or vegetarian, you might want to ask for it to be prepared differently.