- An outstanding event was held at the Kresge and Fred Fisher mansions in Detroit helping children and honoring a legend on May 2.

The event was called 'Puccini in a Pink Cadillac'. It raised money for an anti-bullying program while paying tribute to Aretha Franklin. It was organized by 'Motor City Lyric Opera' -- which brings opera to inner city children.

The group is taking on bullying with a program that reaches thousands of kids.

To learn more about The Motor City Lyric Opera, go to https://www.mclopera.org/