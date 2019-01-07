Detroit family hopes new year will bring justice for son's murder

- Several months after a 31-year-old man was gunned down in front of a restaurant, his family is still seeking answers and justice.

It may be a new year, but the family of Riccardo Lewis can't start fresh knowing his killer is not behind bars.

"He was my everything, my everything. He was good. He was a good father, a good father that would let his little girl paint his toes. He was a good father and you took that from her. You took that from her," said Kim Mitchell, Lewis's mother. "The holidays was so hard for us. You took that from us; you took it."

Detroit police say just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2018 Lewis went to Fat Boyz Steak and Chicken restaurant on the city's west side. When he got back into this car, someone fired shots into the vehicle, hitting him. He died from his injuries.

"I haven't been right since that day. It's like losing a piece of me. He was more than my brother, he was like my first son," said Lakeia Wilson.

Lewis was a father and the emotion from his family shows the pain they continue to feel several months after his death, with no one in the community speaking up.

"Start telling because it's the coward move to not tell, and we need to speak up," said Lewis's cousin Tony Harris.

"In my heart, I know whoever did this is somebody close by," said Wilson.

"You took my soul and I will never get that back. I will never, ever get that back," Mitchell said.

Lewis's mother is asking for someone in the community who may have any information on the killer to speak up. A $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered.

If you have that information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.