<strong class='dateline'>WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Saturday, the manager of Sagano Japanese Steak House & Bistro contacted Fox 2 to say that a friend of 10 people seen leaving without paying, took care of the group's $530 bill. The payment came after Fox 2 ran a story Friday, depicting the group walking out of the restaurant before their tab was settled. (FOX 2)</strong> - Saturday, the manager of Sagano Japanese Steak House & Bistro contacted Fox 2 to say that a friend of 10 people seen leaving without paying, took care of the group’s $530 bill. The payment came after Fox 2 ran a story Friday, depicting the group walking out of the restaurant before their tab was settled.</p><p><em>Below is the original story:</em></p><p>Party of 10 orders food. Party of 10 eats food. Party of 10 leaves.</p><p>Another dine and dash in metro Detroit has left a Japanese steakhouse and bistro out more than $500 after a large group decided they weren't interested in paying for their food on Mother's Day. And make no mistake, this was no accident.</p><p>That's what a Warren police corporal said while assessing the surveillance footage of the group eating. The owner of the steakhouse agrees.</p><p>"They know they didn't pay," said manager Yukio Oki.</p><p>Oki runs the Sagano Japanese Steak House & Bistro, located on Dequindre Street. He said party came in around 8 p.m. and included three small kids and a baby. Despite the connotation of a "Dine and Dash," the video surveillance is anything but.</p><p>The group is casual about their exit, meandering around their seats as they begin to leave. As kids twirl around, a couple even hugs. The group had asked the $530 bill be split among five tabs. The waitress never had a chance to deliver those bills though as the family had already walked out.</p><p><strong>RELATED STORY: </strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/family-of-eight-dines-and-dashes-from-restaurant-owner-still-pays-for-waitress-s-tip">Family of eight dines and dashes from restaurant, owner still pays for waitress's tip</a></p><p>"It's Mother's Day, it sets a bad example," said Oki.</p><p>Police aren't just leaning on intuition in their suspicion that the group never intended to pay. They didn't make a reservation or call in - so police have little information to go off of. Which is why they're asking the public to review the video. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/_New_Coke___infamous_1985_failed_formula_0_7299989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Coca-Cola and Netflix announced Tuesday that they will be re-releasing New Coke as part of a partnership to promote Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which is set to take place in 1985, a year of infamy for the Coca-Cola Company." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 09:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>“New Coke” is back, but you may not have ever known that it was gone, or that it even existed in the first place.</p><p>Coca-Cola and Netflix announced Tuesday that they will be re-releasing New Coke as part of a partnership to promote Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which is set to take place in 1985, a year of infamy for the Coca-Cola Company.</p><p>Back in 1985, Coca-Cola suffered one of its worst marketing blunders when it changed the formula for Coke, creating New Coke. It was an attempt to combat declining sales numbers in a consumer market that was favoring the sweeter taste of Pepsi-Cola as well as non-cola sodas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/baby-who-was-cut-from-murdered-mothers-womb-opens-eyes-for-first-time" title="Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20in%20hops_1558462691311.jpg_7297700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20in%20hops_1558462691311.jpg_7297700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20in%20hops_1558462691311.jpg_7297700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20in%20hops_1558462691311.jpg_7297700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20in%20hops_1558462691311.jpg_7297700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A baby who was forcibly cut from his mother&#39;s womb after she was strangled to death has opened his eyes for the first time, according to family." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 02:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A baby who was forcibly cut from his mother's womb after she was strangled to death has opened his eyes for the first time, according to family.</p><p>On Monday, family said baby Yovani opened his eyes while being held by his father. He remained hospitalized in grave condition on life support and was not expected to survive.</p><p>Meanwhile, the family was also preparing for the 19-year-old mother's funeral. According to Mount Auburn Funeral Home in the Chicago suburb of Stickney, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez will have a two-day visitation on Thursday and Friday, followed by a funeral and burial service on Saturday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/video-game-calls-on-players-to-kill-journalists" title="'Sniper' video game pulls mission that had players killing journalists" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/texting_1557483303868_7242710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/texting_1557483303868_7242710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/texting_1557483303868_7242710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/texting_1557483303868_7242710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/texting_1557483303868_7242710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Sniper' video game pulls mission that had players killing journalists</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mobile video game called '3D Sniper Assassin' gives players the option to kill a journalist to "make them famous in a different way."</p><p>The free game was available on Amazon, Google and Microsoft app stores. On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/baby-who-was-cut-from-murdered-mothers-womb-opens-eyes-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/baby%20boy%20ochoa%20lopez_1558460083866.jpg_7297683_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family said Monday that baby Yovani opened his eyes while being held by his father. He remained hospitalized in grave condition on life support. (Photo credit: Provided images / family)" title="baby boy ochoa lopez_1558460083866.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby who was cut from murdered mother's womb opens eyes for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/detroit-opera-house-honors-aretha-franklin-raises-money-for-anti-bullying-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/20/Still0520_00001_1558401273985_7294937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Still0520_00001_1558401273985.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Detroit Opera House honors Aretha Franklin, raises money for anti-bullying program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 