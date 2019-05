- During the 2016 presidential campaign, then candidate Donald Trump told audiences during a debate he would make it his goal to end the federal legality of abortion.

"That'll happen automatically, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this, it will go back to the states and the states will make a determination," said Trump.

Now, more than two years later the chess board has been set for that exact transition. With the successful nomination of two conservative judges to the Supreme Court, the status of abortion and its federal legality under the court case of Roe V. Wade is in limbo.

Conservative legislatures in south belt states like Georgia and Alabama have both enacted the strictest laws against the practice in the country. Signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in mid-May, the newest legislation states women would be criminally punished for receiving an abortion, no matter the reason for the pregnancy. That could be rape or incest. Furthermore, any doctor who administers an abortion could be criminally prosecuted.

Now, Michigan is seeing similar bills move through its legislature. While not as extreme, the conservative-controlled state house and senate both have bills making their way through committee and the floor. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto any bill that makes it to her desk.

The statewide bills will no doubt be taken to court. While they may rejected by judge panels that initially see them, conservatives are hoping the lawsuits reach the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority awaits them.

On Let It Rip tonight, four officials join our hosts to discuss an issue that has reached a fever pitch in the country:

State Rep. Pamela Hornberger

State Rep. Sherry Gay-Danyogo

Executive Director of Citizens for a pro-life society Monica Miller

Board certified OBGYN Lauren Owens.

Join us online after the show.