e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story407411388" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Let it Rip: Abortion and the future of Roe V. Wade </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-407411388" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - During the 2016 presidential campaign, then candidate Donald Trump told audiences during a debate he would make it his goal to end the federal legality of abortion.</p><p>"That'll happen automatically, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this, it will go back to the states and the states will make a determination," said Trump.</p><p>Now, more than two years later the chess board has been set for that exact transition. With the successful nomination of two conservative judges to the Supreme Court, the status of abortion and its federal legality under the court case of Roe V. Wade is in limbo.</p><p>Conservative legislatures in south belt states like Georgia and Alabama have both enacted the strictest laws against the practice in the country. Signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in mid-May, the newest legislation states women would be criminally punished for receiving an abortion, no matter the reason for the pregnancy. That could be rape or incest. Furthermore, any doctor who administers an abortion could be criminally prosecuted.</p><p>Now, Michigan is seeing similar bills move through its legislature. While not as extreme, the conservative-controlled state house and senate both have bills making their way through committee and the floor. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto any bill that makes it to her desk.</p><p>The statewide bills will no doubt be taken to court. While they may rejected by judge panels that initially see them, conservatives are hoping the lawsuits reach the Supreme Court, where a conservative majority awaits them.</p><p>On Let It Rip tonight, four officials join our hosts to discuss an issue that has reached a fever pitch in the country:</p> <ul> <li>State Rep. Pamela Hornberger</li> <li>State Rep. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Let it Rip Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>Let it Rip: Being a mom</h4>
<p>Today on Let it Rip, we talked about all things mom!</p><p>Our panel of mothers debated the issues that impact their lives every day. Plus, they'll discuss solutions to help make being a mom a little less stressful.</p><p>Watch video above if you missed it. </p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Should educators carry guns to protect students?</h4>
<p>After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people, President Donald Trump called for teachers to be armed. A little more than a year later, lawmakers in Florida approve a bill allowing educators to carry guns in classrooms after undergoing police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation. </p><p>But would that really protect students and make them feel safer? Should Michigan pass similar legislation? Our Let it Rip guests gave their opinions on this controversy topic. </p><p>Watch video above to see this debate. </p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Let It Rip: Remembering Judge Damon Keith</h4>
<p>In a special edition of Let It Rip we are looking back at his amazing life and legacy. We're talking to some people who knew him well both as warrior for justice and as an inspiration to us all.</p>
<p>On the first panel:</p><p>Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who began her legal career for Judge Keith.</p><p>Luther Keith, nephew and founder of Volunteer Coalition Arise Detroit.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>

Our panel of mothers debated the issues that impact their lives every day. Plus, they'll discuss solutions to help make being a mom a little less stressful.

Watch video above if you missed it" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Let it Rip: Being a mom</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Today on Let it Rip, we talked about all things mom!</p><p>Our panel of mothers debated the issues that impact their lives every day. Plus, they'll discuss solutions to help make being a mom a little less stressful.</p><p>Watch video above if you missed it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/should-educators-carry-guns-to-protect-students-" title="Should educators carry guns to protect students?" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Guns_in_school_let_it_rip_0_7220144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Guns_in_school_let_it_rip_0_7220144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Guns_in_school_let_it_rip_0_7220144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Guns_in_school_let_it_rip_0_7220144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/05/Guns_in_school_let_it_rip_0_7220144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people, President Donald Trump called for teachers to be armed. A little more than a year later, lawmakers in Florida approve a bill allowing educators to carry guns in classrooms after" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Should educators carry guns to protect students?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that killed 17 people, President Donald Trump called for teachers to be armed. A little more than a year later, lawmakers in Florida approve a bill allowing educators to carry guns in classrooms after undergoing police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation. </p><p>But would that really protect students and make them feel safer? Should Michigan pass similar legislation? Our Let it Rip guests gave their opinions on this controversy topic. </p><p>Watch video above to see this debate. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-remembering-judge-damon-keith" title="Let It Rip: Remembering Judge Damon Keith" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/Let_It_Rip_remembers_Judge_Damon_Keith_0_7214855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/Let_It_Rip_remembers_Judge_Damon_Keith_0_7214855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/Let_It_Rip_remembers_Judge_Damon_Keith_0_7214855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/Let_It_Rip_remembers_Judge_Damon_Keith_0_7214855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/03/Let_It_Rip_remembers_Judge_Damon_Keith_0_7214855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In a special edition of Let It Rip we are looking back at his amazing life and legacy. We're talking to some people who knew him well both as warrior for justice and as an inspiration to us all." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Let It Rip: Remembering Judge Damon Keith</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 03 2019 12:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>On the first panel:</p><p>Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who began her legal career for Judge Keith.</p><p>Luther Keith, nephew and founder of Volunteer Coalition Arise Detroit.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 