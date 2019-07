- Today on Let it Rip, we talked about the conservative beauty queen from Michigan was who stripped from her title and accused of being "offensive, insensitive and inappropriate" on Twitter. However, she says it's because of her political views. Is Miss World America in the right or did her tweets go too far? Our panel debates.

Plus, the U.S. House just approved a federal minimum wage increase to $15 an hour. Businesses say the cost will be too much to bear. Are higher wages worth potential job cuts for the American people? See what our panel thought about this topic too.

Watch video above if you missed it!