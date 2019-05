- Another week, another Trump tirade. This time it was directed at outgoing special counsel Robert Mueller, after he refused to exonerate President Trump.

Then, we discuss Michigan's auto insurance reform. Just hours ago, Gov. Whitmer signed a historic deal to lower our car insurance rates. But not everybody's happy. Who saves money now, and who may have to pay later? Also, is this a sign of things to come for cooperation between the Democrats and Republicans?

On the panels:

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, (D) Michigan

Geoffrey Fieger, attorney

Jimmy "JJ" Johnson, WOMC radio personality

Kerry Jackson, 910AM radio host