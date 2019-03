- Meet and greet with the police in Oak Park, proved to be a positive one Saturday.

Fox 2's Ryan Ermanni sat with community residents and police officers for Coffee with a cop at 9 Oaks Grill, a way for residents to connect with their local law enforcement.

"It's not a brand new concept but it’s a great one, where we get an opportunity to interact with our residents and our citizens in an informal setting. You never get a second chance to make a first impression and a lot of people never have an opportunity or their for their first encounter with law enforcement is of a crisis situation or a negative one so we want it to be positive and couldn’t have a better setting than the current one we're in right not," Chief Steve Cooper said.

Oak Park Public Safety Depart and 9 Oaks Grill provided free coffee and breakfast was available for purchase.

Don't worry if you missed the first one, the Oak Park Public Safety Department will do this event bi-monthly.