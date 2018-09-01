'Do not eat fish' advisory extended for Huron River to Lake Erie

- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued an expanded 'Do Not Eat' fish advisory for all fish in the Huron River in Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe Counties.

This includes:

Norton Creek (Oakland County)

Hubbell Pond, also known as Mill Pond (Oakland County)

Kent Lake (Oakland County)

Ore Lake (Livingston County)

Strawberry & Zukey Lake (Livingston County)

Gallagher Lake (Livingston County)

Loon Lake (Livingston County)

Whitewood Lakes (Livingston County)

Base Line & Portage Lakes (Livingston/Washtenaw County line)

Barton Pond (Washtenaw County)

Geddes Pond (Washtenaw County)

Argo Pond (Washtenaw County)

Ford Lake (Washtenaw County)

Bellville Lake (Wayne County)

This is a result of new perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) fish data from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

For current guidelines relating to PFAS fish contamination, visit Michigan.gov/pfasresponse. For more information about the Eat Safe Fish guidelines, visit Michigan.gov/eatsafefish.

