Protest chants interrupt candidates at Democratic Debate's night 2

Posted Jul 31 2019 08:49PM EDT

Updated Jul 31 2019 10:46PM EDT interrupt candidates at Democratic Debate's night 2</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="421496821" data-video-posted-date="Jul 31 2019 08:40PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/_Fire_Pantaleo__protesters_interviewed_a_0_7564114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>'Fire Pantaleo' protesters interviewed about debate outburst</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421498331" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - During Cory Booker's opening remarks about President Trump's Baltimore comments, a loud chant erupted from the crowd Wednesday.</p><p>Booker was briefly interrupted by protesters in the audience chanting "Fire Pantaleo" in reference to New York Police Officer Daniel Pantaleo who was involved in the death of Eric Gardner and never charged.</p><p>The protesters were removed from the FOX Theatre and said that the chant was in regard to NY Mayor Bill De Blasio's handling of the case.</p><p>"Daniel Pantaleo was allowed by Bill De Blasio to enrich himself (from) the taxpayers of New York City," said Rev. Kirsten John Foy. "He has gotten more money, he has padded his pension and Bill De Blasio now wants to export his version of police accountability from New York across the country. We are not going to allow that to happen.</p><p>"He has allowed the killer of Eric Garner to remain on the taxroll since the murder of Eric Garner with no accountability."</p><p>Later in the debate, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was questioned about the Eric Garner case, and said that if she were mayor, the officer would have been fired - taking a shot at De Blasio - and if she was the president, that a full investigation would transpire.</p><p>More chants interrupted former Vice-President Joe Biden when he was asked about if the higher deportation rates would continue if he were elected.</p><p>"Three million deportations," yelled a woman holding up a fabric sign that said "stop all deportations on day one."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Two in the audience chant, “3 million deportations” as candidates debate decriminalizing the U.S. southern border <a href="https://t.co/bF3fafyFcD">pic.twitter.com/bF3fafyFcD</a></p>— Claire Hao (@clairehaoTMD) <a href="https://twitter.com/clairehaoTMD/status/1156730949469638656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 1, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">BREAKING: protesters interrupt Sen. Corey Booker opening remarks. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20talk%20detroit1_1564630996029.jpg_7564836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20talk%20detroit1_1564630996029.jpg_7564836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20talk%20detroit1_1564630996029.jpg_7564836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20talk%20detroit1_1564630996029.jpg_7564836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/debate%20talk%20detroit1_1564630996029.jpg_7564836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2nd night of Dem Debate includes more Detroit, state attention by candidates</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Komer, web producer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At night two of the Democratic Debate in downtown Detroit, our city earned a few more mentions than night one, including a big one at the end. </p><p>New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker - who endured an interruption earlier meant for New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio earlier tonight - talked about the D in his closing statement. He compared the resilience of the city to Newark, where he served as mayor - and mentioned his mother was born here.</p><p>"One of the reasons I respect this city is because it has the kind of defiant love that I find in many American cities including the city of Newark. Detroit is turning around and Newark is turning around."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/democratic-debate-night-two-in-detroit-five-takeaways-from-the-evening" title="Democratic debate night two in Detroit: Five takeaways from the evening" data-articleId="421532630" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/GettyImages-1165419894%20THUMB_1564618675913.jpg_7563885_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Democratic debate night two in Detroit: Five takeaways from the evening</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jack Nissen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The second night’s front runners fended off several attacks from candidates further on the sides of the debate stage looking to get in shots. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the two candidates polling highest saw their proposals on health care, criminal justice and immigration, as well as past experiences in office attacked as either not going far enough or as evidence they wouldn’t serve the electorate appropriately.</p><p>In notable exchanges, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio directed several criticisms at Biden for deportations when he was Vice President, while Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ) criticized laws written by Biden that hurt people he governed as Mayor in Newark, NJ.</p><p>Harris’ track record as attorney general in California was attacked by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HW) for her jailing of people with marijuana convictions and her decisions over cases of people on death row.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fact-checking-night-two-of-the-detroit-democratic-debate" title="Fact checking night two of the Detroit Democratic Debate" data-articleId="421505761" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-DEMOCRATIC%20DEBATE-073119_1564624353649.jpg_7564243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-DEMOCRATIC%20DEBATE-073119_1564624353649.jpg_7564243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-DEMOCRATIC%20DEBATE-073119_1564624353649.jpg_7564243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-DEMOCRATIC%20DEBATE-073119_1564624353649.jpg_7564243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/31/GETTY-DEMOCRATIC%20DEBATE-073119_1564624353649.jpg_7564243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Democratic presidential candidates take the stage at the Democratic Presidential Debate at the Fox Theatre July 31, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 