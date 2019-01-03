'Hamilton' producer makes million-dollar donation to Mosaic Theater

- Oak Park native and theatrical Producer Jeffery Seller known for producing the hit Broadway show “Hamilton" has decided to shine a spotlight on Detroit's Mosaic Youth Theater through a million-dollar donation.

“They really blessed us with the million-dollar gift that is going to help our mission to empower young people,” Delashea Strawder with Mosaic Youth Theater said.

Officials at the theater say this financial boost will help two of their programs.

“Our summer camp programming as well as our school programming where we take teaching artist to do residencies at schools that don't have arts programs.

Mosaic helps fill gaps in arts education in Metro Detroit by offering programs in vocal music, theater, and technical stagecraft.

Nine-year-old James Porritt of Grosse Pointe Woods is a participant at the theater.

“I like to dance,” he said.

His mom says the donation helps parents like herself motivate their kids to discover their full potential.

“It's a relief because it's like one less thing expense I have to worry about and he's building his confidence, who knows he may be on TV one day,” Shameka Henderson said.

Organizers at the theater say the way this donation works is that it will keep on giving.

“It's $1 million gift over five years 500 of which is going into the operating of these programs with 100 per year and then in addition to that there is $500,000 it's going into an endowment that will help us to sustain the program beyond those five years so we’re looking at a lifetime of programing for young people in the city of Detroit and the greater area,” Strawder said.

James and his mom want Seller to know they are grateful for what's he's doing at Mosaic.

Mosaic wants Seller to know that they are also very grateful.

“To say that we were humbled and filled with gratitude would be an understatement.”

