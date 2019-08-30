< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'I have to follow the law': Judge lowers bond of owner of dogs that mauled 9 year old Detroit girl old Detroit girl" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/-i-have-to-follow-the-law-judge-lowers-bond-of-owner-of-dogs-that-mauled-9-year-old-detroit-girl" addthis:title="'I have to follow the law': Judge lowers bond of owner of dogs that mauled 9 year old Detroit girl"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426417032.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426417032");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_426417032_426417598_179096"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_426417032_426417598_179096";this.videosJson='[{"id":"426417598","video":"600287","title":"%27I%20have%20to%20follow%20the%20law%27%3A%20Judge%20lowers%20bond%20of%20owner%20of%20dogs%20that%20mauled%209%20year%20old%20Detroit%20girl","caption":"Facing%20up%20to%20life%20in%20prison%20for%20the%20horrific%20mauling%20death%20of%20Emma%20Hernandez%2C%2033-year-old%20Pierre%20Cleveland%20was%20back%20in%20court%20for%20a%20preliminary%20hearing.%20He%27s%20charged%20with%20second-degree%20murder%2C%20manslaughter%20and%20owning%20a%20dangerous%20animal%20causing%20death.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2F_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F30%2F_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_bond_of_600287_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661808727%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1Xr_Krq0L4PxNXB0GeM_zI4WhUk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F-i-have-to-follow-the-law-judge-lowers-bond-of-owner-of-dogs-that-mauled-9-year-old-detroit-girl"}},"createDate":"Aug 30 2019 05:32PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_426417032_426417598_179096",video:"600287",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Facing%2520up%2520to%2520life%2520in%2520prison%2520for%2520the%2520horrific%2520mauling%2520death%2520of%2520Emma%2520Hernandez%252C%252033-year-old%2520Pierre%2520Cleveland%2520was%2520back%2520in%2520court%2520for%2520a%2520preliminary%2520hearing.%2520He%2527s%2520charged%2520with%2520second-degree%2520murder%252C%2520manslaughter%2520and%2520owning%2520a%2520dangerous%2520animal%2520causing%2520death.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_bond_of_600287_1800.mp4?Expires=1661808727&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1Xr_Krq0L4PxNXB0GeM_zI4WhUk",eventLabel:"%27I%20have%20to%20follow%20the%20law%27%3A%20Judge%20lowers%20bond%20of%20owner%20of%20dogs%20that%20mauled%209%20year%20old%20Detroit%20girl-426417598",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F-i-have-to-follow-the-law-judge-lowers-bond-of-owner-of-dogs-that-mauled-9-year-old-detroit-girl"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 30 2019 05:33PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 05:32PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426417032-426417583" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge lowered the bond of the man who owned the dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl in Detroit to death Friday.

Facing up to life in prison for the horrific mauling death of Emma Hernandez, 33-year-old Pierre Cleveland was back in court for a preliminary hearing. He's charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and owning a dangerous animal causing death. </p><p>The little girl was riding her bike on Central Avenue in southwest Detroit last week when Cleveland's three dogs viciously attacked and killed her. Cleveland has been behind bars ever since. He was given a $2 million cash bond, but his attorney tried to lower it Friday.</p><p>"My client for one has no previous criminal contact whatsoever, your Honor. He has relinquished those animals. As a matter of fact, we have signed a consent for those animals to be euthanized," said Emmett Greenwood.</p><p>But prosecutors are asking for at least a $100,000 cash bond, calling Cleveland dangerous and a flight risk.</p><p>"The day that the defendant was arrested before he was actually put in a squad car, his cell was taken away from him. He texted his friend to go and hide all of the marijuana plants for his grow operation," said assistant prosecutor Christine Hines.</p><p>Prosecutors say over the past year, Cleveland's dogs also attacked a neighbor, chased two teens in an alley and even killed puppies in his basement.</p><p>"If he no longer has the dogs, how does he present a danger to the community?" said 36th District Court Judge Michael E. Wagner.</p><p>This judge lowered Cleveland's bond to 10 percent of $20,000 to $2,000.</p><p>"I'll admit this is probably one of the hardest things for anyone. No one should ever lose a child. No one should ever lose a child, but I have to follow the law. There's a presumption of innocence," Judge Wagner.</p><p>This judge also ordered Cleveland to wear a GPS tether and not to return to that neighborhood. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Welcome_to_gong_therapy__which_targets_s_0_7627742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Welcome to gong meditation, the 2,000-year-old therapy here to help your healing process</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's booming, and yet calming. </p><p>"It felt like I was being rocked, I felt protected and I'm still floating, I am so at peace, I am so calm right now," one woman said.</p><p>Gong Meditation Therapy aims to help with issues like stress, anxiety, panic attack and sleep issues-those bring the people in. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/person-of-interest-id-d-in-case-of-dead-woman-found-in-burning-waterford-home" title="Person of interest ID'd in case of dead woman found in burning Waterford home" data-articleId="426424649" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Person_of_interest_ID_d_in_case_of_dead__0_7627658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Person_of_interest_ID_d_in_case_of_dead__0_7627658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Person_of_interest_ID_d_in_case_of_dead__0_7627658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Person_of_interest_ID_d_in_case_of_dead__0_7627658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/Person_of_interest_ID_d_in_case_of_dead__0_7627658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police identified Adonis Drey Wilson as a person of interest in the investigation of a woman found dead inside a Waterford home that caught fire." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Person of interest ID'd in case of dead woman found in burning Waterford home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police identified Adonis Drey Wilson as a person of interest in the investigation of a woman found dead inside a Waterford home that caught fire.</p><p>The woman was found inside the home on N. Lynn Street in Waterford Township on Tuesday after a fire was put out inside.</p><p>Ben Wilder lives on Josephine Avenue just a few blocks away from N. Lynn Street and says he recently saw Wilson at a neighbor's house </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/as-dead-chaldean-s-remains-flown-home-to-detroit-michigan-congressman-blasts-deportation-policy" title="As dead Chaldean's remains flown home to Detroit, Michigan Congressman blasts deportation policy" data-articleId="426423935" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>As dead Chaldean's remains flown home to Detroit, Michigan Congressman blasts deportation policy</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 30 2019 06:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As the family of 41-year-old Jimmy Al-Daoud waits for his remains to be flown home from Iraq, a Michigan congressman blasted the policy that deported him there.</p><p>"We'd send him back knowing it was a death sentence - knowing that he was someone with bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia and knowing that he was a diabetic - knowing that he had addiction problems," said Rep. Andy Levin. A Forever 21 store in Times Square is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Forever 21 reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy

Hound Labs, a startup that aims to make the first marijuana breathalyzer, raised a fresh $30 million on Aug. 27, 2019
Oakland company behind first marijuana breathalyzer raises fresh $30M in funding

Let it Rip Weekend: Should Pit bulls and other dangerous dogs be banned?

Sparrenburg Castle in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo by Fishman/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
German city offering $1.1 million if you can prove it doesn't exist id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/person-of-interest-id-d-in-case-of-dead-woman-found-in-burning-waterford-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/waterford%20fire%20person%20of%20interest_1567203105865.jpg_7627729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Person of interest ID'd in case of dead woman found in burning Waterford home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/as-dead-chaldean-s-remains-flown-home-to-detroit-michigan-congressman-blasts-deportation-policy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/As_deported_Chaldean_s_remains_flown_hom_0_7627720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>As dead Chaldean's remains flown home to Detroit, Michigan Congressman blasts deportation policy</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cigarettes-recycling-waste-ypsilanti-grand-rapids-detroit-terracycle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk_TerraCycle_083019_1567201000040_7627629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk_TerraCycle_083019_1567201000040_7627629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk_TerraCycle_083019_1567201000040_7627629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk_TerraCycle_083019_1567201000040_7627629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk_TerraCycle_083019_1567201000040_7627629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No ifs, ands or butts about it - Ypsilanti wants you to recycling your cigarette filters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-i-have-to-follow-the-law-judge-lowers-bond-of-owner-of-dogs-that-mauled-9-year-old-detroit-girl" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/_I_have_to_follow_the_law___Judge_lowers_0_7627711_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'I have to follow the law': Judge lowers bond of owner of dogs that mauled 9 year old Detroit girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-innocent-bystander-killed-by-gang-ambush-at-detroit-gas-station" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk%20gas%20station%20shooting%20combo%20pic_1567200481596.jpg_7627708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk%20gas%20station%20shooting%20combo%20pic_1567200481596.jpg_7627708_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk%20gas%20station%20shooting%20combo%20pic_1567200481596.jpg_7627708_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk%20gas%20station%20shooting%20combo%20pic_1567200481596.jpg_7627708_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/30/wjbk%20gas%20station%20shooting%20combo%20pic_1567200481596.jpg_7627708_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Innocent bystander killed by gang ambush at Detroit gas station</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8240_MOD-AD-WJBK_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjbk/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426417032'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6303_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6303"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 