'No electricity, no air, nothing, miserable': Detroit woman says apartment won't answer calls

Posted Jul 18 2019 05:37PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 05:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 05:39PM EDT 18 2019 05:38PM data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418970707-418970978" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/_No_electricity__no_air__nothing__misera_0_7532812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418970707" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - Mary Scott has been living at 3650 Lincoln since May 30.</p><p>That whole time, the elevator's been broken. That means walking up four flights of stairs. And when she arrives in her apartment:</p><p>"No electricity, no air, nothing, miserable," she said.</p><p>Mary says this has been the case since July 11. With real feel temperatures in the 90s on Thursday, it feels cooler outside than it does inside Mary's apartment. There's one small fan in the entire home. Mary calls it her "oasis in the desert."</p><p>Calling the apartment office, Mary can't even get someone to call her back, much less get the electricity restored.</p><p>"I'm beyond my threshold of patience at this point," she said. data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1563490720819.jpg_7533125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1563490720819.jpg_7533125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1563490720819.jpg_7533125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1563490720819.jpg_7533125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/wjbk_barricaded%20gunman%20scs8_1563490720819.jpg_7533125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Timeline released of 30 hour-plus gunman standoff with St. Clair Shores police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>St. Clair Shores police have released a timeline of a more than 30-hour barricaded gunman standoff from July 4.</p><p>Officials say the timeline was released to address questions that have been released surrounding the incident, in which two people were wounded and a third, Carol Baur, was killed by the gunman, Tom Ihlenfeldt. </p><p>Ihlenfeldt died by suicide , but not before holing up inside Baur's home for hours in the 31900 block of Margaret, and shooting at police while making threats. In the report it states his body was found with a gasmask on behind a self-made barricade with an assault rifle, high capacity magazine and a handgun next to his body. Ihlenfeldt also had another fully loaded high capacity magazine in his pocket.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suspect-who-dyed-hair-fled-to-georgia-after-hit-and-run-arraigned-on-manslaughter-charges" title="Suspect who dyed hair, fled to Georgia after hit-and-run arraigned on manslaughter charges" data-articleId="418989819" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Suspect_in_June_5_hit_and_run_arrested_i_0_7532867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Suspect_in_June_5_hit_and_run_arrested_i_0_7532867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Suspect_in_June_5_hit_and_run_arrested_i_0_7532867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Suspect_in_June_5_hit_and_run_arrested_i_0_7532867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Suspect_in_June_5_hit_and_run_arrested_i_0_7532867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect who dyed hair, fled to Georgia after hit-and-run arraigned on manslaughter charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:04PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Broadcasted onto a court television and through tears, Valerie Bostle primarily responded in the affirmative.</p><p>"Do you understand the three charges you're being accused of?" asked a judge.</p><p>"Yes sir," replied the 36-year-old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/royal-oak-s-emagine-theater-hosts-eighth-private-screening-for-young-kids-with-cancer" title="Royal Oak's Emagine Theater hosts eighth private screening for young kids with cancer" data-articleId="418980276" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Royal_Oak_Emagine_Theater_hosts_8th_red__0_7532945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Royal_Oak_Emagine_Theater_hosts_8th_red__0_7532945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Royal_Oak_Emagine_Theater_hosts_8th_red__0_7532945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Royal_Oak_Emagine_Theater_hosts_8th_red__0_7532945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Royal_Oak_Emagine_Theater_hosts_8th_red__0_7532945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 2 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Royal Oak's Emagine Theater hosts eighth private screening for young kids with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 06:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A preferential red carpet treatment. A private screening. Toy Story 4 on the big screen.</p><p>Just about every kids dream right?</p><p>"This experience is really really meaningful for us. 