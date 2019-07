- She was loved by everyone. She had a light. She had the biggest heart. She cared for everyone.

Friends couldn't say enough about Egypt Covington, the 27-year-old who was killed two years ago.

"She had a voice of an angel, she was an angel. She was the sweetest girl.," said Lesley Dixon, a friend of Egypt's. "The most amazing thing about Egypt is just how everyone loved her."

In the summer of 2017, Egypt was found with a gunshot wound to the back of her head inside her home in Van Buren Township. While police determined early on that she knew her killer, they've yet to come up with a suspect.

"For me and I think for everybody, it's been really hard. I struggle with it every single day," said Dixon.

And with her passing came a void in life that her friends say can't be filled. But on Tuesday night, the golf league that Egypt played on held a special golf scramble in her honor at Lake Forest Golf Club in Ann Arbor.

"The money is going directly to her foundation," said Alise Bernard, another friend of Egypt's. "So it's separated into three different categories. For animal welfare, domestic violence and a music scholarship with Belleville high school."

Along with the charity event is a commemorative beer back for a second summer. Arbor Brewing Company created 'A Girl Named Egypt' in honor of Covington. And it's out again just in time for July 19, which would have been her 30th birthday.

The day after Egypt was murdered, her father had these words for the killer.

"They should turn themselves in and take the consequences because they'll never be able to walk, think, talk, hold their head up after they know," said Chuck Covington.

Now, two years later her friends continue to make sure her story isn't forgotten.

"Everybody follows this story. They are - the community is not going to give up," Bernard said. "They're not going to quit; they're not going to stop talking about it. They are not going to stop raising money. We're always going to find a way to keep this story alive."