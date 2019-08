- One person is in custody after an off-duty police officer from Harper Woods was carjacked overnight in southwest Detroit.

The carjacking happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station in the 4200 block of Fort Street, near Clark. Surveillance video appears to be a perfectly orchestrated crime.

You can see a white van pull up to the gas station while the victim was walking back to his black Dodge Ram pick up truck. That's when one of the suspects pulls a gun on him, orders him to drop his keys then takes off with his truck.

The officers service weapon, his uniform, his badge and body armor were all inside at the time.

It wasn't long after the encounter that we're told the officer's stolen truck was spotted near Springwell and Chamberlain.

We're told there was a short chase that ended in Melvindale, when the suspect crashed the truck and took off running, only to be found hiding out in a nearby backyard.

Right now he's in custody and police are still looking for the white van and the suspected two carjacking accomplices inside.

The officer wasn't injured at all.

Police haven't given descriptions of the other suspects.