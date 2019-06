- A driver behind the wheel of an SUV had a medical emergency, crashing into a bus stop on Detroit's east side Friday.

The driver is dead in what Detroit police are calling a freak accident which also left two people injured at Bringard and Kelly at 2 p.m. afternoon.

The man driving a red Jeep Liberty was going west on Kelly when he suffered some type of medical emergency, crashed into the bus stop and hit a tree.

A woman was struck inside the bus stop and is in critical condition at a nearby hospital. A teen boy was also in the area and suffered an injury to his leg.

Police are not sure if he died from the medical emergency or from the crash but said that speed was not a factor.