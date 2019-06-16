< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418661103" data-article-version="1.0">1-year-old on ventilator for shaken baby syndrome; mom's boyfriend in custody in Brighton</h1> <ul id="social-share-418661103" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=1-year-old on ventilator for shaken baby syndrome; mom's boyfriend in custody in Brighton&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/1-year-old-on-ventilator-for-shaken-baby-syndrome-mom-s-boyfriend-in-custody-in-brighton" data-title="1-year-old on ventilator for shaken baby syndrome; mom's boyfriend in custody in Brighton" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/1-year-old-on-ventilator-for-shaken-baby-syndrome-mom-s-boyfriend-in-custody-in-brighton" addthis:title="1-year-old on ventilator for shaken baby syndrome; mom's boyfriend in custody in Brighton"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418661103.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418661103");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418661103-413023205"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418661103-413023205" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wjbkwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/1-year-old-on-ventilator-for-shaken-baby-syndrome-mom-s-boyfriend-in-custody-in-brighton">FOX 2 Staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:02AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 2)</strong> - Brighton Police say a 1-year-old boy is on a ventilator after he was critically injured when he was pushed to the floor three times, hit his head, and was severely shaken.</p><p>Brighton Police said they were called by Child Protective Services to a report of possible child abuse against a 1-year-old at an apartment in Brighton on Tuesday.</p><p>The little boy was taken to St. Joseph's in Woodland and later transferred to Children's Hospital and is on a ventilator with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. He's currently suffering seizures and is still in critical condition.</p><p>According to police, the boy was injured the day before at the Brighton apartment when he was pushed to the floor three times, causing him to hit his head. Police also said he was "shaken feverishly" by his mother's boyfriend.</p><p>Police said the boyfriend was taken into custody and is in the Livingston County Jail awaiting arraignment. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/harper-woods-teacher-guilty-of-offering-better-grades-for-sex-gets-5-years-probation" title="Harper Woods teacher guilty of offering better grades for sex gets 5 years probation" data-articleId="418671446" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-charles%20penn-071719_1563380221880.JPG_7529243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-charles%20penn-071719_1563380221880.JPG_7529243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-charles%20penn-071719_1563380221880.JPG_7529243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-charles%20penn-071719_1563380221880.JPG_7529243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-charles%20penn-071719_1563380221880.JPG_7529243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Harper Woods teacher guilty of offering better grades for sex gets 5 years probation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Harper Woods teacher, who was found guilty earlier this year on accusations that he offered to improve a student's grade in exchange for sex, will spend five years probation and three months in jail.</p><p>Charles Penn was convicted by a jury on May 24th of accosting a child for immoral purposes.</p><p>A former student accused the teacher of offering to raise her grade to a 'B' if she performed a sex act on him. She said he also told her that if she did the act twice, she would get an 'A'.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/cooling-centers-open-as-extreme-heat-blankets-detroit-metro" title="Cooling centers open as extreme heat blankets Detroit Metro" data-articleId="418655315" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Cooling centers open as extreme heat blankets Detroit Metro</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:35AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NWS wants everyone to keep an eye out for heat exposure: symptoms include being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, nausea, rapid or weak pulse, and muscle cramps. </p><p>If you see someone or you experience these symptoms, get som cold water, find some air conditioning, and get some cold water on your skin.</p><p>If the symptoms are worse, it could be heat stroke. Those symptoms include throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature over 103, nausea or vomiting, rapid or strong pulse, and being unconscious. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-officer-accused-of-asking-women-for-phone-numbers-to-avoid-tickets" title="Detroit officer accused of asking women for phone numbers to avoid tickets" data-articleId="418636026" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Detroit_officer_accused_of_asking_women__0_7528924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Detroit_officer_accused_of_asking_women__0_7528924_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Detroit_officer_accused_of_asking_women__0_7528924_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Detroit_officer_accused_of_asking_women__0_7528924_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/Detroit_officer_accused_of_asking_women__0_7528924_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Detroit police officer is accused of inappropriate behavior during traffic stops with female drivers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit officer accused of asking women for phone numbers to avoid tickets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 08:27AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Detroit police officer is accused of inappropriate behavior during traffic stops with female drivers.</p><p>According to Wayne County investigators, two women filed complaints about 32-year-old Chancellor Searcy.</p><p>In July 2018 a 21-year-old from Sterling Heights said Searcy pulled her over on Woodward at Congress and told her to give him her phone number to avoid getting a ticket. She gave him the number, and then she says she repeatedly received unwanted calls and texts from the officer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/getty_socialmediafile_071619_1563323511919_7527487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A person looking through social media applications on a smartphone is shown in a file photo. Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99 Woman warns of rare condition after little sister has seizure-like reaction to hair curling Apollo 11 launched 50 years ago on July 16, 1969 id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-year-old-on-ventilator-for-shaken-baby-syndrome-mom-s-boyfriend-in-custody-in-brighton" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/police%20lights%20generic_1560741022512.jpg_7404145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>1-year-old on ventilator for shaken baby syndrome; mom's boyfriend in custody in Brighton</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cooling-centers-open-as-extreme-heat-blankets-detroit-metro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2016/07/23/Hot%20weather%20deaths_1469311471589_1755060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cooling centers open as extreme heat blankets Detroit Metro</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-officer-accused-of-asking-women-for-phone-numbers-to-avoid-tickets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-dpd%20officer%20chancellor%20searcy-071719_1563366395439.jpg_7528868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-dpd%20officer%20chancellor%20searcy-071719_1563366395439.jpg_7528868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-dpd%20officer%20chancellor%20searcy-071719_1563366395439.jpg_7528868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-dpd%20officer%20chancellor%20searcy-071719_1563366395439.jpg_7528868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-dpd%20officer%20chancellor%20searcy-071719_1563366395439.jpg_7528868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit officer accused of asking women for phone numbers to avoid tickets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/high-lead-levels-found-in-multiple-highland-park-homes-urged-to-flush-lines-and-get-water-tested" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-boil%20water%20sink%20faucet-071719_1563365908400.jpg_7528851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-boil%20water%20sink%20faucet-071719_1563365908400.jpg_7528851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-boil%20water%20sink%20faucet-071719_1563365908400.jpg_7528851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-boil%20water%20sink%20faucet-071719_1563365908400.jpg_7528851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/17/wjbk-boil%20water%20sink%20faucet-071719_1563365908400.jpg_7528851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>High lead levels found in multiple Highland Park homes, urged to flush lines and get water tested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/3-year-old-westland-girl-suffers-skull-injuries-after-getting-hit-by-firework" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/16/wjbk_girl%20hit%20by%20fireworks1_1563335106402.jpg_7528608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/16/wjbk_girl%20hit%20by%20fireworks1_1563335106402.jpg_7528608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/16/wjbk_girl%20hit%20by%20fireworks1_1563335106402.jpg_7528608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/16/wjbk_girl%20hit%20by%20fireworks1_1563335106402.jpg_7528608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/16/wjbk_girl%20hit%20by%20fireworks1_1563335106402.jpg_7528608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>3-year-old Westland girl severely hurt in neighborhood fireworks display</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div 