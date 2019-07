- Brighton Police say a 1-year-old boy is on a ventilator after he was critically injured when he was pushed to the floor three times, hit his head, and was severely shaken.

Brighton Police said they were called by Child Protective Services to a report of possible child abuse against a 1-year-old at an apartment in Brighton on Tuesday.

The little boy was taken to St. Joseph's in Woodland and later transferred to Children's Hospital and is on a ventilator with injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. He's currently suffering seizures and is still in critical condition.

According to police, the boy was injured the day before at the Brighton apartment when he was pushed to the floor three times, causing him to hit his head. Police also said he was "shaken feverishly" by his mother's boyfriend.

Police said the boyfriend was taken into custody and is in the Livingston County Jail awaiting arraignment. His name has not been released.

The boy's mother, who is pregnant with the boyfriend's child, was in the same room when the child was injured but has not been charged with anything at this time.

The case is still under investigation.