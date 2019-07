- A 13-year-old boy from Ann Arbor drowned on Saturday in Lake Michigan while he and his family were visiting South Haven.

Witnesses called 911 around 12:30 p.m. after seeing the teen and an adult struggling in the water. They had been swimming but authorities say began drifting away from the shore and couldn’t swim back,

Emergency responders were on the scene within three minutes.

A paddle boater rescued the adult but the teenager located was unresponsive about 20 minutes later, approximately 100 yards (ca. 91 m) off shore.

Despite rescue efforts the teen was pronounced dead.

Swimming conditions for swimming began on Saturday with a green flag for all South Haven beaches, but officials upgraded to a yellow flag around 11 a.m. as wind and wave conditions changes.