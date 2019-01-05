15-year old dies after being hit by car in Shelby Township

- Shelby Township Police and Fire responded to 25 mile road near Hayes road Saturday around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident.

The incident involved a 33-year old male from Shelby Township, driving a 2003 silver BMW and a 15 year old male pedestrian from Macomb Township.

Officers and paramedics sent emergency medical services to the 15 year old male from Macomb Township that was apparently struck on by the silver BMW.

Unfortunately, the 15 year old male pedestrian passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.

The name of the individual involved is not being released due to the process of making notifications to the family.

According to Lieutenant Jeffrey Bellomo the investigation to the accident is still ongoing and police are looking to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Witnesses to the accident or any individuals with information relevant to the accident are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121 extension 470 for Traffic Investigator Phelps.

