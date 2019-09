- A 16-year-old was shot accidentally during a dog attack on Detroit's northwest side.

Police say the teen was shot after being attacked by a pit bull when another person took aim at the dog but wounded him instead on Bentler near Seven Mile.

Detroit police have arrested the gun owner, a 39-year-old man. Officers used a tourniquet on the 16-year-old at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, listed in serious condition.

The 39-year-old was barbecuing some dinner when a neighbor was walking a pit bull nearby, which got loose. The teen's dog then attacked the 39-year-old's German shepard which was tied to a fence.

In the mayhem, the 39-year-old got out a gun and fired at least one shot hitting the teen in the leg. Police arrived after being called by the shooter himself.

The man's fiancee claims the dog was attacking the teen and the gun owner was trying to save the teen.

"My fiance said he called the police on himself," said Kimberly Ford. "He said he was trying to protect the teenager who was getting mauled by the pit bull. My fiancee was trying to protect the boy and made a mistake and shot the boy."