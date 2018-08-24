Two men wanted in shooting of teen killed while fixing flat

A 16-year old is deceased and a 15-year old is in stable condition after being shot on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened on 7-mile and Pierson around 7 pm.

The victims got into a verbal altercation with people at a local business. It is unclear if those people work at the business or if they are customers or bystanders.

Police and witnesses say that one of the victims got a flat tire, pulling over to change the tire, police say that is when they were shot.

Police believe at least three people came up and shot the victims.

The incident is still under investigation, but police are after two suspects, both described as black men, one armed with a weapon, the other medium complexion with dreads and blond highlights.

Suspects were seen driving a red 4-door Toyota with two missing front hubcaps and front damage.

If anyone recognizes the Persons of Interest or has any information pertaining to

this crime please call Detroit Police Homicide at 313 - 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS

at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

