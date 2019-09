- Seventeen people living inside a multi-level home in southwest Detroit all survived a house fire overnight.

We're told six people lived downstairs and 11 lived upstairs. The six people living downstairs were all sent to the hospital, one of which is an infant, for minor injuries and are all expected to be okay. Three have already been released.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Whitaker. Neighbors were the first ones to spot the flames and right away they called for help, and tried to help rescue several of the people sleeping inside.

"I kicked the door down and the house was so filled with smoke. Luckily the kids were already up, coming down and I told them - and their mother told them as well - 'Is everybody out? Do a head count,' and there was somebody still in there," neighbor Ryan Parinasah told us.

Everybody who was inside did get outside safely. The 11 people living upstairs did lose everything in the fire though.

While we were outside the home around 6 a.m., we saw a man drive up and hand one of the families $700 because he had heard what happened and wanted to give them some help.

Investigators believe at this time the fire may have been started from a lit candle. A storm blew through last night and knocked out power in the area.

Detroiters Helping Each Other is now collecting clothes, shoes, hygiene products and food for the families. Donations can be dropped off at 2501 Pearl Street in Detroit.