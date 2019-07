- Taylor Police are investigating a fight that happened Saturday night around 10:55 at the Knights of Columbus Hall located in the 24900 block of Brest Road.

Police say they responded to a call of a large fight with a possible stabbing at the above location. Upon arriving, officers located four injured individuals that were all taken to the hospital and treated. One victim, a 17-year-old man, died from his injuries. The other three suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

The Taylor Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing and they are receiving assistance from the Michigan State Police.

Anyone with information this incident is asked to call 734-287-6611.