18-year-old murdered over pair of sunglasses on Detroit's east side 18-year-old murdered over pair of sunglasses on Detroit's east side  26 2019 06:25PM By Jessica Dupnack
Posted May 26 2019 06:27PM EDT
Video Posted May 26 2019 06:25PM EDT
Updated May 26 2019 06:32PM EDT   https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409093873" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - “I can get another pair of glasses I can’t get his life back.”</p> <p>18-year-old Lateo Garrett, murdered over a pair of designer sunglasses Saturday night.</p> <p>“You took a child away you took somebody’s kid for something that you didn’t even get was it worth it,” Lateo’s mom said, deciding to remain anonymous.</p> <p>Lateo and his brother came up to the Valero gas station at 7 Mile and Outer driver around 11:30 Saturday night. They were inside getting something to drink when police say a man approached grabbing for the teens Cartier sunglasses.</p> <p>His mom, who wants to be anonymous, describes what she saw on surveillance video. </p> <p>“He just reached for him, Lateo ducked back and he just shot and ran out he didn’t even get the glasses,” she said.</p> <p>The shooter jumped in a car and drove off with three other guys in a red Chevy Cobalt, leaving Lateo bleeding in his brother’s hands.</p> <p>They called 911 and then their mom. </p> <p>“Lateo was like I’m losing it bro, and my son was like I’m here I’m with you bro I’m just hot. I’m on the phone talking to them the whole time,” she said.</p> <p>At first it looked like Lateo was stable, but he didn’t make it through the night, he died at the hospital. </p> <p>“I see it on the news I see it on social media, I feel bad for those families but never in a million years do you think you get that call, never,” she said. </p> <p>His mother planning a funeral for her son who was planning on college next year. </p> <p>“Very humble, he would go to work every day just a nice kid,” she said.</p> <p>Lateo’s mom says the surveillance video from the Valero gas station is very clear and shows the shooter, however Detroit Police have not released any suspect information yet.</p> <p>Again investigators are looking for they are looking for a Red Chevy Cobalt in connection to this shooting.<br /> </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/OFFICER%20HIT%20BY%20CAR_1558948000947.JPG_7315014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/OFFICER%20HIT%20BY%20CAR_1558948000947.JPG_7315014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/OFFICER%20HIT%20BY%20CAR_1558948000947.JPG_7315014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/OFFICER%20HIT%20BY%20CAR_1558948000947.JPG_7315014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/27/OFFICER%20HIT%20BY%20CAR_1558948000947.JPG_7315014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Highland Park police search for car involved in drag racing incident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Highland Park Police Department released a photo of the vehicle that rammed into two police cars Monday morning. </p><p>Authorities say the incident started at Second Street around 12:00 a.m. and ended near the Davison Service Drive on Woodward. After hitting the two police cars, the drag racers tried to get away and that’s when officers started firing shots in self-defense.</p><p>One officer was hit outside of his vehicle and was sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for minor injuries. No other officer was struck, authorities say. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dan-gilbert-hospitalized-for-stroke-symptoms" title="Dan Gilbert recovering after experiencing stroke-like symptoms" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dan Gilbert recovering after experiencing stroke-like symptoms</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 09:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Detroit business mogul Dan Gilbert, 57, owner of Quicken Loans, Rock Ventures and most of Downtown Detroit’s real estate was hospitalized Sunday after symptoms of a stroke.</p><p>A statement from a company spokesperson states, </p><p>“Early this morning, Dan Gilbert sought care at a local hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms. He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery. The Gilbert family respectfully requests privacy at this time.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/annual-kensington-art-fair-runs-through-memorial-day-in-milford" title="Annual Kensington Art Fair runs through Memorial Day in Milford" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Annual_Kensington_Art_Fair_runs_through__0_7314827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Annual_Kensington_Art_Fair_runs_through__0_7314827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Annual_Kensington_Art_Fair_runs_through__0_7314827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Annual_Kensington_Art_Fair_runs_through__0_7314827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/Annual_Kensington_Art_Fair_runs_through__0_7314827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The third annual Kensington Metropark Art Fair is underway in Milford this Memorial Day Weekend." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Annual Kensington Art Fair runs through Memorial Day in Milford</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fill your Memorial Day weekend with art, food and music at the third annual Kensington Metropark art fair in Milford. </p><p>Many kinds of art forms from jewelry to photography to wood work.</p><p>Intarsia that's what this is called, I buy 20 to 25 species of wood to make them” artist Darryl Middleton said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header Featured Videos https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii" data-title="Missing Md. woman found alive in Hawaii" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii" addthis:title="Missing Md. woman found alive in Hawaii" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection" > <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection" data-title="Video shows man allegedly bathing in Wendy's sink" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection" addthis:title="Video shows man allegedly bathing in Wendy's sink" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents" > <h3>Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents" data-title="Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents" addthis:title="Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts" > <h3>Barbershop pays kids to read out loud during haircuts</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts" data-title="Barbershop pays kids to read during haircuts" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/barbershop-pays-kids-to-read-out-loud-during-haircuts" addthis:title="Barbershop pays kids to read during haircuts" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dan-gilbert-hospitalized-for-stroke-symptoms" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/dan%20gilbert_1558922029282.jfif_7314872_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dan Gilbert recovering after experiencing stroke-like symptoms</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/annual-kensington-art-fair-runs-through-memorial-day-in-milford" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/wjbk-artfair-052619_1558912314907_7314946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/wjbk-artfair-052619_1558912314907_7314946_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/wjbk-artfair-052619_1558912314907_7314946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/wjbk-artfair-052619_1558912314907_7314946_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/wjbk-artfair-052619_1558912314907_7314946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Annual Kensington Art Fair runs through Memorial Day in Milford</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/18-year-old-man-murdered-over-pair-of-sunglasses-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/18_year_old_murdered_over_pair_of_sungla_0_7314935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>18-year-old murdered over pair of sunglasses on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/64-year-old-man-has-been-without-medication-for-days-missing-on-detroit-s-west-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/glenn%20jones%20missing_1558906156286.PNG_7314819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/glenn%20jones%20missing_1558906156286.PNG_7314819_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/glenn%20jones%20missing_1558906156286.PNG_7314819_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/glenn%20jones%20missing_1558906156286.PNG_7314819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/26/glenn%20jones%20missing_1558906156286.PNG_7314819_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>64-year-old man has been without medication for days, missing on Detroit's west side</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/18-year-old-dead-after-crash-on-eastbound-i-96-near-w-chicago" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/19/MSP_1516339315030_4834265_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/19/MSP_1516339315030_4834265_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/19/MSP_1516339315030_4834265_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/19/MSP_1516339315030_4834265_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2018/01/19/MSP_1516339315030_4834265_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>18-year-old dead after crash on Eastbound I-96 near W. 