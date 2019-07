- The family of an 18-year Ohio girl who went missing in Ypsilanti is asking for help to find her.

The last time anyone heard from Heavenly Sloan was Sunday July 7th at 3 a.m. She left the Kirk Ridge Apartments where her friend lives. Her mom needs to know what happened to her daughter

“It’s been torture, like living in hell," said her mother Lacrisha Crawford. "We have to be tired of our children coming up missing and vanishing. Once they are gone, we don't hear a happy ending. Let’s start changing it with my daughter."

Heavenly Sloan came to Michigan for a family reunion in Ypsilanti on Friday, July 5th.

FOX 2: "Did she go to the reunion?”

"She made it to the reunion," Crawford said. "She went to an aunt’s house Friday night, stayed the night with her family, her cousins, and left Saturday morning from there around 10:30, 11 a.m."

Sloan has not been posting on social media and her phone isn’t on.

FOX 2: "Do you know the last time her phone was active?"

"Sunday morning, 9 a.m.," Crawford said.

The last time she used the phone, it was to call an 800 number, her mother said.

The family says Saturday morning Heavenly Sloan spoke to her dad. She reportedly said she was stopping at Chase bank, getting gas and heading back home to Ohio.

Her car, which is a 2009 silver Pontiac G6, with tinted windows, hasn’t been found. She is about 5 feet, 7 inches 130 pounds and wears glasses.

“Please we need to bring her home,” said Andrea Brown, Sloan's aunt.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to finding her. Sloan was set to head to Bowling Green for a nursing program. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.