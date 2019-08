- Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning right before 3:30 in the 2600 block of Schaefer.

The preliminary revealed that the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was standing inside the establishment at the counter, when shots were fired and a stray bullet came through the window and struck her.

The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

As of right now, there is no suspect in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.

