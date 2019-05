- Two people are dead after car crash on Detroit's northwest side Tuesday night.

The crash happened at Seven Mile Road and Coyle and was caused by two drivers racing, according to witnesses. One of the cars slammed into a vehicle pulling out of Savon Foods' parking lot.

The victims are a woman and 61-year-old man. Viewer video shows first responders administering help to the two customers who were struck.

The at-fault driver tried to flee the scene after the accident. Police caught him and arrested him.

People who live in the neighborhood say drivers speeding on Seven Mile is all too common.

"They don't respect the streets out here," said one woman. "And you have got innocent bystanders losing their life because they don't want to slow down and respect the other pedestrians out here."