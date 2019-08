- WEB UPDATE (5 p.m.): The two women involved in the crash have died.

Two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning after their car went into the water.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in a small pond near the Saybrook Condominium Complex.

Waterford's police chief Scott Underwood says two women were inside the car, one in her 70s and the other a handicapped adult. Both were rushed to the hospital.

Police didn't say yet what may have caused the woman to drive into the water.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.