- "This is about the brothers and sisters we lose," said Steve Saelzler, a member of Veterans for Peace.

On this memorial day, 230 crosses placed at Grand Circus Park in Downtown Detroit, one for each Michigan veteran who was killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"There's a saying that you die two deaths," said Bob Krzewinski, a member of Veterans for Peace. "One is when you physically die, one is when people forget about you."

The Veterans for Peace is making sure fallen soldiers are not forgotten on this Memorial Day.

"My definition always for war is that it's 'metal going through flesh,'" Saelzler said. "That's what war is."

Sgt. Matthew Soper, was 25 years old when he was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2007.

"To see the pictures and particularly these that have the stories," said Anita Jones, who was at the event Monday. "Of how they passed, it's very powerful."

The Veterans for Peace is hoping this temporary display will remind people about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"I couldn't think of anywhere else I would rather be today," said Krzewinski.

"They say happy Memorial Day but I say good Memorial Day," said Saelzler. "Maybe try to do something that's for peace."