- Detroit police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday night outside a liquor store on the city's east side.

More than 30 shell casings were found outside the M&M liquor store at Harper and Gunston. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m.

Police don't have anyone in custody right now and they don't have a description of the suspect, or suspects at this time. Police also haven't said yet why the shooting may have happened.

The victim was driven by someone to the hospital where he was eventually pronounced dead.

Police haven't given the name of the victim.