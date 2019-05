- One driver has died after a three-car crash on 275 at Ford Road Thursday morning.

Northbound I-275 was closed around 9 a.m. Thursday because of the crash. According to Michigan State Police, one driver was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia with life threatening injuries.

MSP said the driver of a Lincoln rear-ended one car, which then rear-ended a pickup truck.

According to MSP, the driver of the middle car, a 61-year-old from Canton, died from injuries in the crash.

Traffic was being routed off the highway as resonstruction teams investigated what happened. Around 1:30, the highway was reopened.

Video from the scene showed one car in the median, another one in the left lane, and a pickup truck with damage to the tailgate.