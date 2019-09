- Three people are in custody in connection with a string of crimes that happened in Dearborn over the weekend, one of which includes the murder of a 29-year-old woman. All three are teens, ages 17, 14 and 13.

Dearborn police chief Ron Haddad said Thursday the people in custody are suspected right now in other crimes in other cities in the metro area. He couldn't elaborate as those are still being investigated.

The three suspects were arrested at various times over the course of the last few days.

On Sept. 6, Saja Al Janabi, 29, was killed as she sat outside in her car outside her family's home in the 7800 block of Bingham. She was shot and killed in her car and although her family rushed out immediately, she could not be saved.

About 10 minutes prior to her murder, Dearborn police were called to an armed robbery of an elderly woman about 5 minutes from the murder scene. At that same time in the same area, it was reported a man had been assaulted at gunpoint.

The woman's purse was also later recovered in Detroit, Haddad said.

Chief Haddad says that while they believe these crimes were all connected, they were also all "totally random."

"[Saja] was an innocent victim; it was a random crime and if I were in that car or if you were in that car it would've happened to me. It had nothing to do with anything," he said at the press conference.