- Detroit Police are investigating a triple shooting on the city's west side where one man was shot several times and then run over with a car and left to die in the street.

Police said the triple shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near Wyoming and Fullerton. One victim, a 27-year-old black man, is believed to have been shot multiple time and then run over with a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were also shot, including a 54-year-old black man with a graze to the left arm. He was treated and released by paramedics. The other victim was a black female who was shot in the shoulder. She walked into the hospital and is in serious condition.

Police said the shooting scene spanned two blocks and they found spent shell casings in the area. They have not been able to provide a motive for the shooting.

The shooting is only a mile away from Livernois and Davison, where a man was violently beaten to death after a car crash around 2 a.m.