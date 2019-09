- Brandon Cole has been missing for over a month. He was last seen by his family on August 1, 2019 in the 16100 block of Bentler Street.

His family is concerned because no one has seen or heard from him since then.

Brandon is described as a 32-year-old male, light complexion, 6’0”, 150lbs, braided hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

He’s in good physical and mental health.

If anyone has seen Brandon Cole or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak up.