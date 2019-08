- Detroit police are at the scene of a quadruple shooting on the city's west side Tuesday night.

Four victims were shot after a dispute in the 18000 block of W. Seven Mile near the Southfield freeway according to DPD.

The shooting victims are in critical condition at an area hospital. The exact location has not been given, but Oakfield Street off Seven Mile in the north direction is blocked by police cars.

No suspect discriptions have been released yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.