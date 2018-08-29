4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash overnight in Detroit

- Police say a 4-year-old girl was killed overnight in a go-kart crash on the city's northwest side.

Police say the girl's father was riding with her on a go-kart when the 29-year-old lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked car. Police say the girl had blunt force trauma to her head and died later at the hospital.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 19800 block of St. Mary's Street, which is in a neighborhood near Seven Mile and Greenfield.

FOX 2 spoke with the family, who says the girl's name was Autumn Young. A family member says the man's 6-year-old daughter was also in the go-kart and that she was bruised up pretty bad and is being treated at Children's Hospital. The father is also hospitalized. Police didn't say yet if they anticipate any charges.

"I don't think he meant to harm his children, nothing like that, you know. It's something that we all do; we got four wheelers, go-karts, all that type of stuff. It was probably a normal thing, probably not that late at night or whatever, but you know it was normal stuff that we always do," Channing Strickland, the girl's uncle, told us.