- A 5-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly 14 hours on Detroit's west side has been found safe.

Marcus Pruitt was found Friday morning just before 12:30 p.m. at a home on Stahelin Avenue, which is about a mile west of where he was last seen. He was last seen in his bedroom in the 19100 block of St. Mary's Street, in the area of 7 Mile and Greenfield.

Details are still developing about how and where the boy was found. It's not known how long he was at the home or why he was there, but appears to be just fine and is being evaluated by medical professionals.

Marcus's mom went to check on him around 10:30 p.m. and couldn't find him. She had left him in his room around 9:40 p.m. playing video games, but somewhere in that timeframe he disappeared.

Detroit police had a large presence in the neighborhood Friday morning looking for the boy. They brought in a bus load of cadets to help look in yards, and others were going door-to-door talking to neighbors.

Detroit police had also put out a person of interest alert for a man on a red moped, who was seen talking to the boy Thursday night before he disappeared. Less than an hour later though the boy was found.