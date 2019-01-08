5-year-old creates crayon drive for hospitalized kids

- Guess how many boxes of crayons Brooklyn Brown has collected?

"Those are the smelly ones and they have a bunch of flavors," Brooklyn said.

And none of them are for her. The 5-year-old from Huntington Woods is collecting crayons for a cause, hoping to help sick children.

"She said, 'I really want to collect crayons for kids in hospitals,'" her mother, Rychee Brown, told us.

Brooklyn knows what it's like to be stuck in a boring hospital bed.

"We've had a lot of hospital visits unfortunately," Rychee said. "And we've colored our way through most of it."

Brooklyn has the autoimmune disease Juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Brooklyn has often been stuck in the hospital during flare ups and complications.

"A lot of times she's in a lot of pain, so she hasn't been able to move very well," her mom said. "So coloring was something we could do and it was still fun and she still felt kind of normal."

So when the kindergartner at Roeper School in Bloomfield Hills was asked to get creative and find a way to help her community last month, Brooklyn's choice was an easy one.

"I want them to feel good so they are not bored when they wait for their doctor," Brooklyn said.

The goal for the crayon drive is 500 boxes, but word spread fast.

"We are at 2,675. We are a little but stunned quite frankly," Rychee said. "And very appreciative."

Also making them easier to collect, Brooklyn's parents added her benefit to Amazon with the wish list called "Brooklyn's crayon drive," leading to hundreds of boxes showing up, along with thank you notes.

"It's exciting getting the deliveries. We count them every night," Rychee said.

The piles of boxes are set to be handed out to local hospitals on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

"The crayons the hospitals won't accept, we are going to donate to different foster homes and Head Start programs," Rychee said.

Through Amazon and drop off sites like this box at the Huntington Woods Department of Public Safety office, Brooklyn and her parents are hoping this simple gesture will bring some color to a few of those dark days.

FOX 2: "What do you say to all of those little kids?"

"Good luck," Brooklyn said. "And I hope they feel better soon."

TO DONATE: Go to this link for her Amazon Wishlist. Orders will be delivered to the Browns so they may be distributed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 21.

The Browns also have placed a collections box at the Huntington Woods Public Safety Office, 12755 W. Eleven Mile Road, Huntington Woods, for anyone who would like to drop off donations.