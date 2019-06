- Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old child inside a Redford Township motel Tuesday morning.

The girl was found inside a room at Inn America on the east side of Telegraph, north of I-96.

The cause of the death is unknown. An adult was inside at the time, but it is unknown what the person's relationship was with the child, said Redford police.

The cause of death is under investigation, an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

