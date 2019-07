- A 71-year-old Detroit woman is facing charges after police say she shot her neighbor while he was cutting his lawn.

Andrea Williams is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault and multiple other weapons charges.

On Thursday, prosecutors say Williams got into an argument with her neighbor in the 17400 block of Indiana, which is near Wyoming Avenue and Curtis. That's when she's alleged to have gotten a gun and shot the 69-year-old man in the foot.

Police say she also waved the weapon around and pointed it at three other people. The neighbor who was shot has been treated at the hospital.

The judge gave Williams a low bond, but laid out some important guidelines. She can't have any contact whatsoever with her neighbors, including any third-party contact.

Williams does not have a criminal history.

Police didn't elaborate on what the dispute was about.