e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 8 killed in violent Memorial Day weekend 11 wounded in shootings a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409441513_409440364_107067";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409440364","video":"568787","title":"8%20killed%20in%20violent%20Memorial%20Day%20weekend%2011%20wounded%20in%20shootings","caption":"The%202018%20Memorial%20Day%20Holiday%20Weekend%20included%2014%20non-fatal%20shootings%2C%20eight%20fatal%20shootings%20and%20a%20deadly%20assault.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2F8_killed_in_violent_Memorial_Day_weekend_0_7320834_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F28%2F8_killed_in_violent_Memorial_Day_weekend_11_woun_568787_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653699310%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnDahJ70ElJ7LhRkHS0fhJBQyBdw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F8-killed-in-violent-memorial-day-weekend-11-wounded-in-shootings"}},"createDate":"May 28 2019 08:55PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409441513_409440364_107067",video:"568787",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/8_killed_in_violent_Memorial_Day_weekend_0_7320834_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%25202018%2520Memorial%2520Day%2520Holiday%2520Weekend%2520included%252014%2520non-fatal%2520shootings%252C%2520eight%2520fatal%2520shootings%2520and%2520a%2520deadly%2520assault.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/28/8_killed_in_violent_Memorial_Day_weekend_11_woun_568787_1800.mp4?Expires=1653699310&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nDahJ70ElJ7LhRkHS0fhJBQyBdw",eventLabel:"8%20killed%20in%20violent%20Memorial%20Day%20weekend%2011%20wounded%20in%20shootings-409440364",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F8-killed-in-violent-memorial-day-weekend-11-wounded-in-shootings"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted May 28 2019 09:03PM EDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 08:55PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409441513-409440290" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_memorial%20day%20shtg1_1559091223495.jpg_7320833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" DETROIT (FOX 2) - The 2018 Memorial Day Holiday Weekend included 14 non-fatal shootings, eight fatal shootings and a deadly assault.

One year later the 2019 holiday weekend in Detroit leaves a police report not much different "We had 11 non-fatal shooting victims for a total of 16 scenes."</p><p>The 2019 Memorial Day weekend included a triple homicide on Devonshire and a 19-year-old allegedly killed over designer Cartier glasses. </p><p>"Many of the cases that occurred over the weekend, we have already identified the individuals, we have taken individuals into custody," LeValley said.</p><p>Police say they have the shooter of the teen who wore designer eyewear in custody and they have identified the suspect in the triple homicide and are working to locate him.</p><p>As police work to put an end to the violence, investigators say they are relying on a strategy called "Cease Fire" where they reach out to potential perpetrators and victims of crimes to stop the violence </p><p>"We engage them, we offer them alternative options and we make a promise that if they don't change their lifestyle, the entire law-enforcement community is going to focus on them, if they don't take advantage of the opportunities offered More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wayne_County_family_court_judge_accused__0_7321176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wayne_County_family_court_judge_accused__0_7321176_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wayne_County_family_court_judge_accused__0_7321176_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wayne_County_family_court_judge_accused__0_7321176_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Wayne_County_family_court_judge_accused__0_7321176_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A family court judge accused of covering up child abuse has new duties." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wayne County judge accused of hiding abuse of Wayne County judge accused of hiding abuse of grandson taken off family court

By M.L. Elrick Posted May 28 2019 09:36PM EDT

A family court judge accused of covering up child abuse has new duties.

After FOX 2 investigator ML Elrick revealed that the judge's grandson said she used make-up to hide up his bruises, her boss reviewed the matter.

Two months after Wayne County family court Judge Tracy Green testified that she did not believe her son abused her grandchildren, the judge has been taken off all abuse and neglect cases until further notice. Crews battle large building fire in Oak Park

Posted May 28 2019 08:18PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 09:10PM EDT

Crews are battling a large building fire in Oak Park Tuesday night.

The fire is at a building 13301 Northend near Coolidge, where billowing smoke can be seen for miles.

Listed at the address is B.A.P.I., which according to it's website is a company that sells construction supplies like sealants and adhesives, waterproofing and fire protection products. The car was left in flames while witnesses can be seen running over with fire extinguishers.</p><p>Police say three people were in the car - two of them were killed in the crash and the third person is in intensive care. The truck driver was not injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/report-missing-maryland-woman-found-alive-in-hawaii"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/25/hawaii%20woman%20found%20alive%20with%20team%20for%20fb_1558815205993.jpg_7313416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="hawaii woman found alive with team for fb_1558815205993.jpg-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Missing Maryland woman who went on hike several weeks ago in Hawaii found alive</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-caught-on-video-bathing-in-wendys-kitchen-sink-business-still-passes-health-inspection"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419_1558737783640_7311920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man is shown allegedly taking a bath in a large kitchen sink at a Wendy's restaurant in Florida. (Photo courtesy: Haley Leach via Facebook)" title="ugc_haleyleachapproved_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man caught on video bathing in Wendy's kitchen sink; business still passes health inspection</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_20190524214036"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/8B258B15B89740709094716349699AED_1559092051936_7320847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/8B258B15B89740709094716349699AED_1559092051936_7320847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/8B258B15B89740709094716349699AED_1559092051936_7320847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/8B258B15B89740709094716349699AED_1559092051936_7320847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crews battle large building fire in Oak Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/crash-kills-2-as-charger-slams-into-semi-cab-on-telegraph" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_North%20Line%20crash%20Taylor3_1559084521668.JPG_7319998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_North%20Line%20crash%20Taylor3_1559084521668.JPG_7319998_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_North%20Line%20crash%20Taylor3_1559084521668.JPG_7319998_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_North%20Line%20crash%20Taylor3_1559084521668.JPG_7319998_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/wjbk_North%20Line%20crash%20Taylor3_1559084521668.JPG_7319998_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Crash kills 2 as Charger slams into semi cab on Telegraph</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/a-message-in-a-bottle-returned-45-years-after-it-was-cast-into-lake-michigan-from-a-lighthouse" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/A_message_in_a_bottle_thrown_45_years_ag_0_7320295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/A_message_in_a_bottle_thrown_45_years_ag_0_7320295_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/A_message_in_a_bottle_thrown_45_years_ag_0_7320295_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/A_message_in_a_bottle_thrown_45_years_ag_0_7320295_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/A_message_in_a_bottle_thrown_45_years_ag_0_7320295_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A message in a bottle returned, 45 years after it was cast into Lake Michigan from a lighthouse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/following-hospitalization-for-stroke-people-in-detroit-wish-dan-gilbert-a-speedy-recovery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/People_in_downtown_Detroit_wish_Dan_Gilb_0_7320044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/People_in_downtown_Detroit_wish_Dan_Gilb_0_7320044_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/People_in_downtown_Detroit_wish_Dan_Gilb_0_7320044_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/People_in_downtown_Detroit_wish_Dan_Gilb_0_7320044_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/People_in_downtown_Detroit_wish_Dan_Gilb_0_7320044_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Following hospitalization for stroke, people in Detroit wish Dan Gilbert a speedy recovery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/reclaiming-the-neighborhood-on-detroit-s-east-side" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Reclaiming_the_neighborhood_on_Detroit_s_0_7320128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Reclaiming_the_neighborhood_on_Detroit_s_0_7320128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Reclaiming_the_neighborhood_on_Detroit_s_0_7320128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Reclaiming_the_neighborhood_on_Detroit_s_0_7320128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/28/Reclaiming_the_neighborhood_on_Detroit_s_0_7320128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Reclaiming the neighborhood on Detroit's east side</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 