" style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- 911 calls detail moments leading to St. Clair Shores standoff

By FOX 2 Staff

Posted Jul 09 2019 11:56PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 09 2019 11:54PM EDT

Updated Jul 09 2019 11:57PM EDT class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff" data-title="911 calls detail moments leading to St. Clair Shores standoff" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff" addthis:title="911 calls detail moments leading to St. Clair Shores standoff"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417194103.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417194103");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_417194103_417193855_132078"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417194103_417193855_132078";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417193855","video":"582777","title":"911%20calls%20detail%20moments%20leading%20up%20to%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%20standoff","caption":"On%20Tuesday%20a%20vigil%20was%20held%20to%20remember%20Carol%20Baur%20in%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%2C%20her%20family%20still%20coming%20to%20grips%20with%20her%20murder.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2F911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_7497626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F09%2F911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_St__Clair_582777_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657338877%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dxrx1Lca4o89sxxeKFcMTndkhre4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff"}},"createDate":"Jul 09 2019 11:54PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417194103_417193855_132078",video:"582777",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_7497626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"On%2520Tuesday%2520a%2520vigil%2520was%2520held%2520to%2520remember%2520Carol%2520Baur%2520in%2520St.%2520Clair%2520Shores%252C%2520her%2520family%2520still%2520coming%2520to%2520grips%2520with%2520her%2520murder.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/09/911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_St__Clair_582777_1800.mp4?Expires=1657338877&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=xrx1Lca4o89sxxeKFcMTndkhre4",eventLabel:"911%20calls%20detail%20moments%20leading%20up%20to%20St.%20Clair%20Shores%20standoff-417193855",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2F911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 2 Staff

Posted Jul 09 2019 11:56PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 09 2019 11:54PM EDT

Updated Jul 09 2019 11:57PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="scs barricaded gunman_1562730826780.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_7497626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_20190710035438"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20gunman%20carol%20baur%20victim_1562730826785.JPG_7497789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="scs gunman carol baur victim_1562730826785.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-417194103-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="scs barricaded gunman_1562730826780.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_7497626_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_20190710035438"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="scs barricaded gunman_1562730826780.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_7497626_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="911_calls_detail_moments_leading_up_to_S_0_20190710035438"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20gunman%20carol%20baur%20victim_1562730826785.JPG_7497789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="scs gunman carol baur victim_1562730826785.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff" data-title="911 calls detail moments leading to standoff" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff" addthis:title="911 calls detail moments leading to standoff" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x202\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417194103" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>On Tuesday a vigil was held to remember Carol Baur in St. Clair Shores, her family still coming to grips with her murder.</p><p>The community gathered to honor Baur, the 60-year-old mother of two gunned down by her boyfriend Tom Ihlenfeldt over the holiday weekend.<br /> <br /> He targeted and opened fire on a black family celebrating Independence Day leading to a nearly 30-hour standoff with police.</p><p>"Now I'm just out here trying to light fireworks with my kids he's shooting a beam laser across the street, he's threatened us with a gun," said the caller.</p><p>St. Clair Shores police released audio clips of some of the 911 calls Tuesday.</p><p>"He has a gun," the caller said.</p><p>Dispatcher: "I understand, ma'am. can you go back in the house?"</p><p>"Get someone here right now. He has a gun and he's going after my brother. No, he's following my brother," the caller said.</p><p>Dispatcher: "Are you on St. Margaret Street?" </p><p>"He fired the gun, he fired this m----- f----- gun, can you send paramedics? Someone has been shot," the caller said.</p><p>Dispatcher: "Somebody's been shot? Who's been shot?"</p><p>"My mother got shot in the leg," the caller said.</p><p>Dispatcher: “Your mother's been shot in the leg? Who's the other person that's been shot?" </p><p>"She's an 11-year-old girl," the caller said.</p><p>Dispatcher: "OK, where is she shot at?"</p><p>"In her, in her arm," the caller said.<br /> <br /> "I've been calling ya'll, telling ya'll this man has been harassing me for a f------ year," the caller said. "You all always say, 'He has a mental issue, there's nothing we can do, there's nothing we can do.' Well now it's something somebody can do, huh?"</p><p>FOX 2 asked neighbors what beef gunman Tom Ihlenfeldt had with the Taylor-Jackson family - one of, if not the only black family on St Margaret Street.</p><p>"I have no clue because they are literally the nicest neighbors ever," Clara Albert said. "And she's called multiple times to complain about him. And this is what happens I guess when people don't take you seriously."</p><p>Police arrived soon after Ihlenfeldt opened fire on that family. Another 911 caller warned that they would be in for a fight.</p><p>The guy that did the shooting has a nice armory in the basement. I know him personally," said a neighbor. "I pulled up in the driveway to my mother's house and I watched him do the shooting. </p><p>"He has riot guns, M16s, AR-15s, AKs and from what my other buddy just told me, he went out to Elkton and picked up a 100,000 rounds," the caller said. </p><p>Ihlenfeldt holed up inside of Baur's home firing on police and even robots that state troopers sent to the house, to spy out where he exactly in the house he was hiding.<br /> <br /> The standoff ended with Ihlenfeldt dying by suicide. Baur was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.</p><p><strong>| MORE:<a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/neighbors-police-never-heeded-warnings-of-barricaded-st-clair-shores-gunman-in-past" target="_blank"> Neighbors: Police never heeded warnings of barricaded St. Clair Shores gunman in past</a></strong></p><p>Neighbors say she often stood up for the family that Ihlenfeldt so often antagonized.</p><p>"She would always be like 'Get back in the house, leave them alone' and she's called the cops and they never took her seriously," said Albert. (Photo by Keller Police Department)" title="police guard ice cream_1562372440187.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/911-calls-detail-moments-leading-to-st-clair-shores-standoff" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/scs%20barricaded%20gunman_1562730826780.JPG_7497790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>911 calls detail moments leading to St. Clair Shores standoff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/michigan-dog-slingshot-is-a-dock-diving-champion-world-record-holder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/86C5581B561D47678F26A543842022E8_1562727861294_7497536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/86C5581B561D47678F26A543842022E8_1562727861294_7497536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/86C5581B561D47678F26A543842022E8_1562727861294_7497536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/86C5581B561D47678F26A543842022E8_1562727861294_7497536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/86C5581B561D47678F26A543842022E8_1562727861294_7497536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michigan dog 'Slingshot' is a dock diving champion, world record holder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/police-situation-unfolding-near-6-mile-haggerty-in-northville-twp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Police-tape_1562723048758_7497335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Police-tape_1562723048758_7497335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Police-tape_1562723048758_7497335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Police-tape_1562723048758_7497335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Police-tape_1562723048758_7497335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police situation ends near 6 Mile, Haggerty in Northville Twp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ex-businessmen-and-former-public-officials-appeared-in-court-for-macomb-corruption-case" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Testimony_began_for_players_in_Macomb_Ci_0_7496824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Testimony_began_for_players_in_Macomb_Ci_0_7496824_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Testimony_began_for_players_in_Macomb_Ci_0_7496824_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Testimony_began_for_players_in_Macomb_Ci_0_7496824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/Testimony_began_for_players_in_Macomb_Ci_0_7496824_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ex-businessmen and former public officials appeared in court for Macomb Corruption case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-church-says-contractor-took-12-000-but-left-roof-in-disrepair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/0A37E3B62DD642D2B688CE867063D09F_1562714076249_7496814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/0A37E3B62DD642D2B688CE867063D09F_1562714076249_7496814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/0A37E3B62DD642D2B688CE867063D09F_1562714076249_7496814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/0A37E3B62DD642D2B688CE867063D09F_1562714076249_7496814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/09/0A37E3B62DD642D2B688CE867063D09F_1562714076249_7496814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> 