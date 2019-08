- Detroit Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. in the 16500 block of Stansbury an incident at a block party leaves one man dead.

A 26-year-old man who police are calling a suspect got into a verbal altercation with a 29-year man. The 26-year-old produced a gun and opened fire, hitting the 29-year-old in the leg.

An unknown person returned fire on him hitting him in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man hit in the leg was sent to the hospital and has been listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating, so information is subject to change once it's investigated further.

