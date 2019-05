- "I could barely breathe," said James Murtha. "I had to focus on pushing air in and out using my diaphragm and so for a while, I couldn't move, I couldn't move my right arm for more than a year and a half after the accident."

An accident that Murtha can't forget. In 2014 he was mountain biking in Colorado, when he went too fast and lost control.

"I was going to hit a tree at some point so as a reflex, I hit the brake and then my momentum took me over the handlebars and I landed on my head," he said, "and I was instantly paralyzed."

Left unable to use part of his body, Murtha's life was put on hold. He's been able to regain a lot of movement in his body including his hands, but things are still difficult. He went on to get a masters in social work from the University of Michigan. And now, with the help of his friend Gina Adams, they're starting a company that addresses some of the struggles he faces. It's called Buttons2Button by Wareologie.

"And adaptive button closure that goes over existing buttons on it and a dress shirt so they go over the buttons," said Murtha.

The 10 buttons adapt to any shirt and magnetically fasten, turning your current wardrobe accessible so you can get dressed alone. Adams was inspired by Murtha and the two are launching a campaign to launch their company. For Gina, it's personal as well. Her dad had Parkinson's and watching him struggle inspired her to find a solution.

"Just watching him struggle was devastating and of course there is a ripple effect on my mom as a caregiver so it was inspiring," said Adams.

She worked for years in retail design. Merging her inspiration with her education and experience, Adams has found an outlet that uses both while helping people who struggle with the daily grind overcome those challenges.

"People want to look good, feel great and be independent and yet they have to create products for themselves so Wareologie is about restoring independence through stylish products," she said.

Despite the authenticity and good nature behind the idea, it still needs capital, and that means crowdfunding.

"We are taking pre-orders so we can purchase our first round of inventory with the pre-orders and then we also except direct pledges to back our campaign and with that will be able to launch our company," said Adams.

You can learn more at www.buttons2button.com/