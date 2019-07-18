< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Activist: Detroit police used facial recognition last 2 years but never told public
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:58PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 18 2019 11:51PM EDT  alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419046560" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A 34-year-old man was shot at a gas station on Detroit's east side in November and police say facial identity technology helped them identify the shooter.</p><p>They grabbed a clear picture of him from surveillance video and ran it through their facial recognition software and got a hit. Police say this is something that can help crack cases but the tech is not the end all, be all, in any investigation.</p><p>"Using that technology we cannot and will not arrest somebody solely on a facial recognition match," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.</p><p>Craig tried to clear up confusion over the use of facial recognition technology during a board of police commissioners meeting Thursday. The tech has been in play in Detroit since 2017 when the city spent a million dollars on software from Dataworks Plus. </p><p>But DPD is looking to cement its use by nailing down a policy and getting approval from the board on how it will be used. It's unclear why DPD is seeking authorization now.</p><p>Question: "Why a year and half later?"</p><p>"Because we want to frame policy," Craig said. "We ... "</p><p>Question: "Why didn't it happen before?"</p><p>"It just didn't happen," Craig said.<br /> <br /> Some of Detroiters' biggest concerns are whether the technology could be used in livestream video formats like Project Green Light and the tech's unreliability in rightly identifying people of color. A crucial question considering Detroit is the biggest, majority black city in America.</p><p>Chief Craig says the tech has been used about 500 times already.</p><p>"Thirty percent of the 500 times that we've done this, have moved on to the next level in the investigation," Craig said. "Only 30 percent. And there has not been a mismatch."</p><p>In a letter to residents, Mayor Mike Duggan announced his opposition to the use of the technology for surveillance, but made clear his support for how DPD says it will use the software, taking still images from surveillance video and comparing it to mugshots in their records, or a database maintained by state police.</p><p>"Every single digital ID that has been taken in the state of Michigan - since 1998 - have been fed to Michigan State Police for their database,” said Tawana Petty, Detroit Community Technology Program. "They have been using it since 2001, DPD has been using it for two years. Nobody told the public."</p><p>Petty's Detroit Community Technology Program has been vocal in its opposition to facial recognition technology and questions DPD's claims it will not be used in livestreaming or real-time scenarios.</p><p>"The contract they have with Dataworks clearly says real-time facial recognition streaming technology with unlimited mobile," she said. "They still haven't answered the question about how they are using mobile devices with this technology."</p><p>Last week Detroit police commissioner Willie Burton was arrested during a heated meeting in which facial recognition technology figured prominently. He won't face charges. Burton left Thursday's meeting early saying he wasn't feeling well.</p><p>Later, during public comment, Detroiters weighed in on the tech. A retired cop says Detroit has had a facial recognition program for years - its citizens.</p><p>"Every time you have a person of interest or a suspect, you put that image or that picture out on the six or 11 o'clock news and people identify that person," said Reginald Burton. "That is called community policing."</p><p>Two police commissioners were able to get an up close look at the tech and software. More commissioners may do so in the coming days and the board could vote on this in a couple of weeks. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66074" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" title="Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants" data-articleId="419047443" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump now says he disagreed with the chants in last night's rally in North Carolina where the crowd repeated the line 'send her back.'" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:01AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:04AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump now says he disagreed with the chants in last night's rally in North Carolina where the crowd repeated the line 'send her back.'</p><p>On the panel:</p><p>Rochelle Riley, Arts and Culture director in Detroit, former Detroit Free Press columnist</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trump-cancels-appearance-at-naacp-national-convention-in-detroit" title="Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit" data-articleId="419031386" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump_cancels_planned_appearance_at_NAAC_0_7533767_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It is tradition for the NAACP to invite sitting presidents to the national convention - despite what party they belong to." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump cancels appearance at NAACP national convention in Detroit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 10:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump will not be coming to Detroit for the NAACP National Convention.</p><p>It is tradition for the NAACP to invite sitting presidents to the national convention - despite what party they belong to. </p><p>FOX 2 learned Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be there. He says the agreed upon date for his appearance changed and that he didn't sign up for a question and answer format - just a speech. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/buyback-program-by-land-bank-lets-people-own-houses-they-were-living-in" title="Buyback program by Land Bank lets people own houses they were living in" data-articleId="419019513" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Buyback_program_by_Land_Bank_lets_people_0_7533706_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="But on Thursday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan handed out the deeds to houses once owned by the Land Bank, now the property of the people who had been living there." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buyback program by Land Bank lets people own houses they were living in</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They could have ended up in foreclosure.</p><p>But on Thursday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan handed out the deeds to houses once owned by the Land Bank, now the property of the people who had been living there.</p><p>"Who's getting a deed today?" he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/18/Trump__the__Squad__and_the__send_her_bac_0_7534123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" data-title="Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/let-it-rip/trump-the-squad-and-the-send-her-back-chants" addthis:title="Trump, the 'Squad' and the 'send her back' chants" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing" > <h3>5 things you didn't know about the moon landing</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing" data-title="5 things you didn't know about the moon landing" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/5-things-you-didnt-know-about-the-moon-landing" addthis:title="5 things you didn't know about the moon landing" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says" > <h3>Common hashtags parents use on kids' photos can put them at risk on social media, nonprofit says</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says" data-title="Nonprofit warns hashtags can put kids at risk" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/common-hashtags-parents-use-on-kids-photos-can-put-them-at-risk-on-social-media-nonprofit-says" addthis:title="Nonprofit warns hashtags can put kids at risk" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" > <h3>Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies at 99</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" data-title="Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/retired-supreme-court-justice-john-paul-stevens-dies-at-99" addthis:title="Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dies" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 