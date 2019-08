- A gathering of activists came together to take on hate in Dearborn Thursday night.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says a fire was lit inside of her to organize this rally to send a message one of acceptance and civility.

"We are not Democrats, we are not Republicans, we are Americans," said Dingell.

There was a lengthy list of Democrats on campus Thursday night including Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

"This state this place is one where intolerance won't be tolerated," said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

All eyes though are still on Dingell's partner - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

"This is what you show up you speak up and you never stay silent," Tlaib said. "Love is incredibly powerful."

Tlaib made international headlines this month when she was banned from visiting Israel - to that being lifted - to the congresswoman declining the visit.

The whole back and forth generated some tweets from President Donald Trump - something she's brushing off to focus on her constituents' needs.

"I love that they are seeing me as their public servant," she said. "Not as that girl that he tweets about."

Tlaib believes events like this can help unify people - even in DC, where division is alive and well between parties.

"It is movement work, it's things we do outside of the halls of Congress that matters the most," Tlaib said.

I asked Congresswoman Dingell if there were Republicans here - she said there were a couple in the audience. One Republican lawmaker that was invited had a scheduling issue. She will continue organizing these rallies.