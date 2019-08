- Police in Allen Park are asking neighbors in one area to stay indoors and head to their basements if they have them, as they work to peacefully resolve a situation involving someone who has barricaded themselves, possibly with a weapon.

Police said they were called to a home on Luanna Street between Ecorse and Philomene around 1:20 Wednesday afternoon.

Allen Park Police say it started when a woman got into an argument with a neighbor, pointed some kind of high-powered weapon at her and possibly her children and then retreated into her home and will not come out.

Residents on the street are being advised to shelter in place and to go into their basements if possible.