e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox2detroit.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422663767" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 Allen Park police working to resolve barricaded suspect to resolve barricaded suspect"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422663767.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422663767");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_422663767_422721849_119174"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_422663767_422721849_119174";this.videosJson='[{"id":"422721849","video":"592428","title":"Allen%20Park%20police%20working%20to%20resolve%20barricaded%20suspect","caption":"Police%20in%20Allen%20Park%20are%20asking%20neighbors%20in%20one%20area%20to%20stay%20indoors%20and%20head%20to%20their%20basements%20if%20they%20have%20them%2C%20as%20they%20work%20to%20peacefully%20resolve%20a%20situation%20involving%20someone%20who%20has%20barricaded%20themselves%2C%20possibly%20with%20a%20weapon.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FAllen_Park_police_working_to_resolve_bar_0_7579431_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F07%2FAllen_Park_police_working_to_resolve_barricaded__592428_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659825321%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DfTB5CGsaUZayHfHThjP3Vglfea8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fallen-park-police-working-to-resolve-barricaded-suspect"}},"createDate":"Aug 07 2019 06:35PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_422663767_422721849_119174",video:"592428",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Allen_Park_police_working_to_resolve_bar_0_7579431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Police%2520in%2520Allen%2520Park%2520are%2520asking%2520neighbors%2520in%2520one%2520area%2520to%2520stay%2520indoors%2520and%2520head%2520to%2520their%2520basements%2520if%2520they%2520have%2520them%252C%2520as%2520they%2520work%2520to%2520peacefully%2520resolve%2520a%2520situation%2520involving%2520someone%2520who%2520has%2520barricaded%2520themselves%252C%2520possibly%2520with%2520a%2520weapon.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/07/Allen_Park_police_working_to_resolve_barricaded__592428_1800.mp4?Expires=1659825321&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=fTB5CGsaUZayHfHThjP3Vglfea8",eventLabel:"Allen%20Park%20police%20working%20to%20resolve%20barricaded%20suspect-422721849",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fallen-park-police-working-to-resolve-barricaded-suspect"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Aug 07 2019 03:16PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 06:35PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 06:37PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422663767-422662698" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk-allen%20park%20barricaded-080719_1565205384363.JPG_7578919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422663767" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALLEN PARK, Mich. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ypsilanti-man-fights-off-gunmen-who-broke-into-home" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/ypsi%20home%20invasion_1565232157334.JPG_7580421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ypsilanti man fights off gunmen who broke into home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/oakland-county-board-chairman-david-woodward-resigns-eligible-for-executive-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/David%20T%20woodward_1565229664482.jpg_7580057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland County board chairman David Woodward resigns, eligible for executive seat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/take-your-party-to-the-detroit-river-with-aloha-tiki-tours" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/Take_your_party_to_the_Detroit_River_wit_0_7580178_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Take your party to the Detroit River with Aloha Tiki Tours</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-dirt-on-how-to-make-an-environmental-difference-without-leaving-your-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/6FAE5C43FF344F5896E33FF6D4A56500_1565225266208_7580015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit Dirt on how to make an environmental difference without leaving your home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/two-days-before-he-would-turn-11-child-who-was-hit-crossing-road-dies-from-head-trauma" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/08/07/wjbk_10yo_killed_080719_1565220492116_7579543_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Two days before he would turn 11, child who was hit crossing road dies from head trauma</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8240_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8240"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 